The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. The first blockbuster move of the offseason came Friday night, when Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. How would the Mets fill the gaping hole in their rotation? Just by landing the reigning AL Cy Young winner. The Mets on Monday signed Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million.

These deals come after a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. To wit, two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.

More activity is expected around the MLB Winter Meetings, which are happening through Wednesday in San Diego. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.