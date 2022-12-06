The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. The first blockbuster move of the offseason came Friday night, when Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. How would the Mets fill the gaping hole in their rotation? Just by landing the reigning AL Cy Young winner. The Mets on Monday signed Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The division rival Phillies made a big move of their own on Monday, signing Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract. Andrew Heaney is moving to Texas to join the Rangers rotation and Josh Bell is going to be a Cleveland Guardian for the next couple years.
These deals come after a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. To wit, two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.
More activity is expected around the MLB Winter Meetings, which are happening through Wednesday in San Diego. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Signed five-year deal
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Signed 11-year deal
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Unsigned
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Unsigned
|8
Carlos Rodon (29)
|SP
|Unsigned
|9
Dansby Swanson (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Unsigned
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|16
Jameson Taillon (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|17
Jose Abreu (35)
|1B
|Signed three-year deal
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Unsigned
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Signed two-year deal
|21
Tyler Anderson (32)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Signed three-year deal
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
|Unsigned
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Unsigned
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Unsigned
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Unsigned
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Unsigned
|30
Justin Turner (38)
|3B
|Unsigned
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|33
Ross Stripling (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Unsigned
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Unsigned
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Unsigned
|46
Wil Myers (31)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Unsigned
|50
Adam Frazier (30)
|2B
|Unsigned