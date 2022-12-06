MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
The 2022 MLB Winter Meetings are underway, and baseball's hot stove has heated up. The first blockbuster move of the offseason came Friday night, when Jacob deGrom signed a five-year deal with the Texas Rangers. How would the Mets fill the gaping hole in their rotation? Just by landing the reigning AL Cy Young winner. The Mets on Monday signed Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million. The division rival Phillies made a big move of their own on Monday, signing Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.

These deals come after a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. To wit, two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.

More activity is expected around the MLB Winter Meetings, which are happening through Wednesday in San Diego. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Aaron Judge (30)
OF
Unsigned
2
Jacob deGrom (34)
SP Signed five-year deal
3
Carlos Correa (28)
SS
Unsigned
4
Trea Turner (29)
SS Signed 11-year deal
5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
SS
Unsigned
6
Justin Verlander (39)
SP Signed two-year deal
7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
CF
Unsigned
8
Carlos Rodon (29)
SP
Unsigned
9
Dansby Swanson (28)
SS
Unsigned
10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
SP Signed one-year deal
11
Willson Contreras (30)
C
Unsigned
12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
1B Signed two-year deal
13
Chris Bassitt (33)
SP
Unsigned
14
Edwin Diaz (28)
CP Signed five-year deal
15
Michael Brantley (35)
OF
Unsigned
16
Jameson Taillon (31)
SP
Unsigned
17
Jose Abreu (35)
1B Signed three-year deal
18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
OF
Unsigned
19
Kenley Jansen (35)
CP
Unsigned
20
Andrew Heaney (31)
SP
Unsigned
21
Tyler Anderson (32)
SP Signed three-year deal
22
Zach Eflin (28)
SP/RP Signed three-year deal
23Kodai Senga (29)
SPFukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)

Unsigned
24
Jean Segura (32)
2B
Unsigned
25
Joc Pederson (30)
OF Accepted qualifying offer
26
Christian Vazquez (32)
C
Unsigned
27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
CF
Unsigned
28
Jurickson Profar (29)
OF
Unsigned
29
J.D. Martinez (35)
DH
Unsigned
30
Justin Turner (38)
3B
Unsigned
31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
SP
Unsigned
32
Michael Wacha (31)
SP
Unsigned
33
Ross Stripling (33)
SP
Unsigned
34
Michael Conforto (29)
OF
Unsigned
35
Josh Bell (30)
1B Signed two-year deal
36
Trey Mancini (30)
1B
Unsigned
37
Jace Peterson (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
38
Rafael Montero (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
39
Jose Quintana (33)
SP
Unsigned
40
Martin Perez (31)
SP Accepted qualifying offer
41Masataka Yoshida (29)
OFOrix Buffaloes (NPB)

Unsigned
42
Taijuan Walker (30)
SP
Unsigned
43
Robert Suarez (31)
RP Signed five-year deal
44
Nick Martinez (32)
RP Signed three-year deal
45
Evan Longoria (37)
3B
Unsigned
46
Wil Myers (31)
OF
Unsigned
47
David Peralta (35)
OF
Unsigned
48
Brandon Drury (30)
1B
Unsigned
49
Johnny Cueto (36)
SP
Unsigned
50
Adam Frazier (30)
2B
Unsigned