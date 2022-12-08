MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves went down in early December. Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, and Justin Verlander -- five of the top six free agents -- all signed deals in a six-day span. Judge, who inked a nine-year $360 million deal with the Yankees, was the only one of the five to re-sign with the same team. Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), and Bogaerts (Padres) all changed locations.

Turner and Bogaerts both got 11-year deals, while Verlander and deGrom netted some of the highest average annual values in the sport, at $43.33 million and $37 million, respectively.

Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Josh Bell, Jameson Taillon, and Taijuan Walker are some of the other names who signed during the Winter Meetings, but plenty of notable free agents remain on the market. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.