Major League Baseball's free agency period is underway. While we wait for the biggest names to sign deals -- Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom and more remain free agents -- there have been a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. Two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.

More activity is expected around the MLB Winter Meetings, which are set from Dec. 4-7 in San Diego. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.

Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.