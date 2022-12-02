Major League Baseball's free agency period is underway. While we wait for the biggest names to sign deals -- Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Jacob deGrom and more remain free agents -- there have been a handful of notable signings in the early weeks. Two veteran first basemen have signed mutli-year deals with Anthony Rizzo re-upping with the Yankees and José Abreu landing with the defending champion Astros.
More activity is expected around the MLB Winter Meetings, which are set from Dec. 4-7 in San Diego. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the movement of our top 50 free agents all winter long in this space. As a reminder, you can read up on these 50 players, and learn how they were ranked here.
Now, to the good stuff. Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Aaron Judge (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|2
Jacob deGrom (34)
|SP
|Unsigned
|3
Carlos Correa (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|4
Trea Turner (29)
|SS
|Unsigned
|5
Xander Bogaerts (30)
|SS
|Unsigned
|6
Justin Verlander (39)
|SP
|Unsigned
|7
Brandon Nimmo (29)
|CF
|Unsigned
|8
Carlos Rodon (29)
|SP
|Unsigned
|9
Dansby Swanson (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|10
Clayton Kershaw (34)
|SP
|Signed one-year deal
|11
Willson Contreras (30)
|C
|Unsigned
|12
Anthony Rizzo (33)
|1B
|Signed two-year deal
|13
Chris Bassitt (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|14
Edwin Diaz (28)
|CP
|Signed five-year deal
|15
Michael Brantley (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|16
Jameson Taillon (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|17
Jose Abreu (35)
|1B
|Signed three-year deal
|18
Andrew Benintendi (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|19
Kenley Jansen (35)
|CP
|Unsigned
|20
Andrew Heaney (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|21
Tyler Anderson (32)
|SP
|Signed three-year deal
|22
Zach Eflin (28)
|SP/RP
|Signed three-year deal
|23
|Kodai Senga (29)
|SP
|Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks (NPB)
|Unsigned
|24
Jean Segura (32)
|2B
|Unsigned
|25
Joc Pederson (30)
|OF
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Christian Vazquez (32)
|C
|Unsigned
|27
Kevin Kiermaier (32)
|CF
|Unsigned
|28
Jurickson Profar (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|29
J.D. Martinez (35)
|DH
|Unsigned
|30
Justin Turner (38)
|3B
|Unsigned
|31
Nathan Eovaldi (32)
|SP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Wacha (31)
|SP
|Unsigned
|33
Ross Stripling (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|34
Michael Conforto (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|35
Josh Bell (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|36
Trey Mancini (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|37
Jace Peterson (32)
|3B
|Unsigned
|38
Rafael Montero (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|39
Jose Quintana (33)
|SP
|Unsigned
|40
Martin Perez (31)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|41
|Masataka Yoshida (29)
|OF
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Unsigned
|42
Taijuan Walker (30)
|SP
|Unsigned
|43
Robert Suarez (31)
|RP
|Signed five-year deal
|44
Nick Martinez (32)
|RP
|Signed three-year deal
|45
Evan Longoria (37)
|3B
|Unsigned
|46
Wil Myers (31)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
David Peralta (35)
|OF
|Unsigned
|48
Brandon Drury (30)
|1B
|Unsigned
|49
Johnny Cueto (36)
|SP
|Unsigned
|50
Adam Frazier (30)
|2B
|Unsigned