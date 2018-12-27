MLB free agency: Twins reportedly sign Nelson Cruz to boost their lineup
Cruz joins C.J. Cron and Jonathan Schoop as notable additions for Minnesota
The Minnesota Twins have been aggressive this winter in adding power to their lineup. Entering Christmas, they had already claimed first baseman C.J. Cron off waivers and signed second baseman Jonathan Schoop to a one-year deal. On Thursday, the Twins struck again: inking free-agent DH Nelson Cruz to a one-year deal that comes with a club option.
Cruz has been a highly productive hitter in recent seasons. Since 2016 he's batted .278/.359/.538 (144 OPS+) with 40 home runs on average. He's homered at least 35 times in each of the last five years, and hasn't finished with an OPS+ below 130 since 2013.
While there's no questioning Cruz's track record, his age does raise some concern. Next season will mark his age-38 campaign. It's fair to expect that, at some point, Cruz won't possess the physical ability to maintain his high level of production. When that'll happen is anyone's guess.
The Twins, for their part, sure hope it isn't in 2019.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB rumors: Padres after Corey Kluber
Kluber is the latest high-end starter the Padres have expressed interest in this offseason
-
Jonah Keri Podcast: Ferguson Jenkins
Jonah Keri sits down with Hall of Fame pitcher Ferguson Jenkins
-
A's trying to defy expectations in '19
After a shocking 97-win campaign, what will the A's do next?
-
Royals prospect's Christmas surprise
Kansas City's first-round pick had a wonderful Christmas surprise for his mom and dad
-
Angels tweaking approach this offseason
They're not just throwing big money at their problems this winter
-
How Astros can set up another WS run
The Astros already signed Michael Brantley; will they make a blockbuster trade?