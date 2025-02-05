Free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader is signing a one-year contract with the Minnesota Twins, reports the New York Post. The deal includes a mutual option for 2026. The Athletic reports the contract is worth $6.25 million guaranteed with another $2 million available in bonuses. The Twins have not yet announced the signing.

The 30-year-old Bader is coming off a season in which he hit .236/.284/.373 (86 OPS+) with 19 doubles, 12 home runs, 51 RBI, 57 runs, 17 stolen bases and 1.0 WAR with the Mets. He had spent the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career with the Cardinals, but he was traded to the Yankees in 2022 and also spent time with the Reds since then.

Bader is still a center fielder but he could be used on the corners if need be as well. He has power that shows up from time to time, though he hasn't been an above-average hitter since 2021. That's also the season he won his Gold Glove. We ranked Bader as the 39th-best free agent available this offseason. Here's our write-up:

In addition to being one of the best defensive outfielders in the sport, Bader is a capable basestealer who has succeeded on 54 of his last 68 attempts. Unfortunately, that's about the extent of his game. Bader, though not far removed from posting above-average offensive marks three times in four years, doesn't offer much at the plate; he won't walk and he can't slug, and this past season he became prone to hitting ground ball after ground ball to the left side. He still started more than 100 times for an LCS participant, but at this stage of his career he's someone you tolerate until you can upgrade upon.

A quality backup center fielder is a necessity for the Twins. Byron Buxton visits the injured list every season and gets a good deal of DH starts each year. He started 87 games in center field last season, which is both only a little more than half a season and his highest total since 2017. Bader gives the Twins quality center field depth behind Buxton.

Furthermore, Bader has a history of hitting left-handed pitchers well, something that will help the Twins. Corner outfielders Trevor Larnach and Matt Wallner are both lefties who would benefit from a platoon partner. Manuel Margot filled the righty hitting reserve outfielder's role last year. Now the job will go to Bader.

The Twins went 82-80 and missed the postseason in 2024.