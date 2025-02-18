Free-agent corner infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Cubs, according to the New York Post. The contract is expected to be for one year and $6 million, reports The Athletic.

Turner, 40, obviously isn't quite the player he was last decade when he finished in the top 10 of MVP voting two straight seasons, but he still gets on base. Last year, in 139 games between the Blue Jays and Mariners, he hit .259/.354/.383 (114 OPS+) with 24 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 59 runs and 1.5 WAR. Again, look at that OBP and keep in mind the league average is .312. He's still valuable in that batter's box.

As an added bonus, Turner doesn't require a platoon. He hit .261 with a .730 OPS against right-handers and .252 with a .758 OPS against southpaws last year, and his career splits are remarkably consistent.

Something that hasn't aged well at all for Turner would be his defensive range. He really shouldn't be playing third base anymore and should be relegated to either first base or DH. Still, this is a professional hitter with plenty of postseason pedigree. In 86 career playoff games, he's hit .270/.370/.460 with 13 home runs and 42 RBI.

After losing out on Alex Bregman, the Cubs were still looking for an offensive upgrade. He can provide backup at first base behind Michael Busch and at third, which could be manned by top prospect Matt Shaw if he makes the club out of spring training. Turner can also spell Seiya Suzuki at DH. In other words, he'll find playing time.