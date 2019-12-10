MLB free agency: Will Stephen Strasburg's record-shattering contract backfire for the Nationals?
David Samson discusses the latest news out of the MLB
The 2019 MLB Winter Meetings are going down in San Diego this week, and they started with a splash Monday. In the most notable free-agent signing of the offseason so far, the Washington Nationals re-signed pitcher Stephen Strasburg to a record-breaking contract. The seven-year, $245 million contract is the largest for a pitcher in MLB history in both terms of total money and average annual value ($35 million per season).
David Samson discussed the megadeal shortly after it was reported. Samson said he agrees with the Nationals choosing Strasburg over some of the other competition, including free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, and notes that keeping the "one-two punch" of having him with Max Scherzer is a good move.
That does not mean he completely agrees with the details of the contract.
"Once you win that first ring, you're desperate to win that second one. And when you're desperate, you do things that smell a little bit like desperation," Samson said on the latest "Nothing Personal with David Samson."
Inflated contracts for established players are nothing new as owners tend to want to win now and worry about the future when it comes. "And what owners do then, is they put nose plugs on in order to delay the smell of desperation as far into the future as possible," Samson said.
Encouraging Nationals fans to be excited about the signing, Samson added: "If you're a fan and you're celebrating now, I want you to... celebrate that your teams are spending money."
But players have a shelf life and offering a lengthy contract always comes with risks. Samson warned fans that you shouldn't be celebrating now and then get upset in a few years if the athlete starts to decline.
"But are you going to be the same fans complaining when Strasburg is not good five years from now?" Samson asked. "And he's being paid $35 million not to perform?"
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Nats leave door open for Rendon return
Strasburg has a lot of deferred money in his new contract -- and that's by design
-
Winners and losers from Strasburg deal
The biggest winner? The guy who got $245 million
-
Nike logo added to MLB jerseys
Nike has taken over as the new uniform supplier for MLB uniforms in 2020
-
4 reasons Cole could get $300 million
The Yankees and Angels appear to be in a bidding war for the right-hander
-
What the Strasburg deal means for Cole
The Yankees are set to make a 'very competitive' offer to Cole
-
Nationals give Strasburg record deal
The 31-year-old ace and 2019 World Series MVP is staying put in D.C. for a long time to come
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night