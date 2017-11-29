MLB Free Agent Rankings: The best catchers available on the hot stove market

1 Jonathan Lucroy Free Agent C

The two-time All-Star hits free agency a year too late. Lucroy hit .291/.353/.465 from 2012-16 combined and had a nice defensive reputation as well. He had a power surge for a career-high 24 home runs in 2016, too. Last year, though, Lucroy hit just .242/.297/.338 with four homers in 77 games before the Rangers traded him to the Rockies. He did hit .310/.429/.437 with Colorado, but it was just 46 games and we have to wonder about Coors Field's impact (he hit .367/.485/.532 there). He'll probably get a starting job, but he's a 31-year-old catcher who probably started his offensive decline.

2 Welington Castillo Free Agent C

A marginal starter, Castillo can hit. He slashed .282/.323/.490 with 20 homers in just 341 at-bats last season for the Orioles. He's been known as a sub-par defender in the past and framing metrics aren't kind to his work there, either. He did throw out 24 of 49 attempted base-stealers, though, with his 49 percent rate being the best in the majors.

3 Alex Avila Free Agent C

Avila was a starting catcher for much of 2017, and even served as one for a stretch on a division winner while Cubs backstop Willson Contreras was out with a hamstring injury. In all, Avila appeared in 112 games, hitting .264/.387/.447 with 13 doubles and 14 homers. I'm not sure about a starting job, but Avila could end up being the best backup catcher in baseball in the right spot. He gets on base, works well with pitchers, throws out runners at a better-than-average clip and is known as a good clubhouse guy. If a team has a young starter and needs a veteran backup, Avila is a superb choice.

4 Chris Iannetta Free Agent C

Iannetta is a productive hitter, but he has a few things going against him. First off, he'll be in his age-35 season next year. Secondly, he's been known as a poor defender and this is a defense-first position. The Diamondbacks using Jeff Mathis more than Iannetta in the playoffs pretty well sums it up. Iannetta does get on base (.354 OPB last year) and hit for power (.511 slugging, 17 homers in 272 at-bats), though, so he'll find work.

5 Rene Rivera Free Agent C

We're now safely down to the players looking for backup jobs. In 74 games for the Mets and Cubs, Rivera hit .252/.305/.431. He pretty much always throws out runners at an above-average rate, nailing 15 of 41 (37 percent, which is 10 percent above average) base-stealers last year.

6 Nick Hundley Free Agent C

Hundley enters his age-34 season after hitting .244/.272/.418 with the Giants last year. He's fine behind the plate and isn't awful offensively, so he'll find a job.

7 Geovany Soto Free Agent C

Remember when he was an All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year? It was a decade ago at this point. Soto now enters his age-35 season having hit .190 with a .676 OPS (79 OPS+) last season in just 13 games thanks to elbow surgery. He hasn't been productive over a decent workload since 2010.

8 Miguel Montero Free Agent C

Montero allowed 31 of 32 attempted base-stealers to success with the Cubs. It culminated with the Nationals running all over him and Montero suggesting it was the fault of starting pitcher Jake Arrieta. The Cubs weren't appreciative and Montero was shown the door. He latched on with the Blue Jays, then, where he hit .138/.248/.241 and threw out only four of 31 base-stealers.

9 Hector Sanchez Free Agent C

Sanchez is only 28, but he hit just .219 with a .245 OBP last year while not throwing or framing well.

10 Jose Lobaton Free Agent C