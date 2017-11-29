MLB Free Agent Rankings: The best first basemen available on the hot stove market
There's value at the top of the class but not much depth
The MLB offseason has been painfully slow when it comes to actual transactions, but at some point it's going to pick up and players will start to be signed. In the meantime, we're going to run through the positions and rank the available free-agent options. For one huge list, we have a free agent tracker with every position included.
For now, let's run through the class of free agent first basemen:
|1
Eric Hosmer Kansas City Royals 1B
|Hosmer is coming off a career year in 2017 (132 OPS+), and that's despite a brutally slow start to the season. He's also going into his age-28 season, which makes him fairly young as premium free agents go. Opinions will vary on his defense, but the fact of the matter is that he's a four-time Gold Glove winner.
|2
Carlos Santana Cleveland Indians 1B
|Santana is north of age 30, and he showed some signs of decline last season. That said, the switch-hitter has averaged 25 home runs per 162 games played for his career, and he's got balanced platoon splits overall. As well, he's durable and a consistent OBP threat. Teams in need of a short-term fix at first should have Santana on their list.
|3
Logan Morrison Tampa Bay Rays 1B
|Morrison is a former top-100 prospect who's long been in search of a breakout season at the highest level. In 2017, that breakout finally happened. Morrison hit 38 home runs last season while authoring an OPS+ of 135. The big spike in his walk rate and more balanced platoon splits are also encouraging signs.
|4
Yonder Alonso Seattle Mariners 1B
|Alonso enjoyed an incredibly productive start to the 2017 season, in part because of some swing changes he implemented. Over time he seemed to regress, but the more patient approach he showed in the first half stuck. Even after his second-half decline, his numbers remained well above career norms. Has Alonso truly leveled up, or will he resume being merely adequate? That's what interested clubs must decide. The change in approach makes you think there might be some "stickiness" to his improvement.
|5
Lucas Duda Tampa Bay Rays 1B
|Duda's going to be 32 in February. He's not going to hit for average, but he'll take walks and hit for power. He's coming off a 30-homer season. He's best deployed as the primary half of a first base platoon.
|6
Mitch Moreland Boston Red Sox 1B
|Moreland is a capable defensive first baseman, and he's put up solid numbers against right-handed pitching for several years. Sound uninspiring? That's because there's not a great deal of depth to be found in this class of free agent first basemen.
|7
Mark Reynolds Colorado Rockies 1B
|Reynolds can of course knock the ball out of the park, and he had a solid season in 2017 even after you correct for Coors Field. He's also got fairly steady platoon splits. That said, he's getting into his mid-thirties, and his skill set doesn't lend itself to productive aging.
|8
Adam Lind Washington Nationals 1B
|Lind was highly productive in a reserve role with the Nats last season. That said, he made just 32 appearances against left-handed pitching, so he's a strict platoon player at this stage of his career. He's also 34 and not much with the glove.
|9
Mike Napoli Texas Rangers 1B
|Yes, Napoli hit 29 homers in his age-35 campaign, but those power outputs are undermined by a .285 OBP and an OPS+ of 82. That's not adequate production for a first baseman, and Napoli is likely at best a reserve moving forward.
-
Report: Red Sox among teams eyeing Abreu
The first baseman is coming off another productive season
-
Ranking the top free agent catchers
It's a thin class for any team seeking a starting-caliber catcher
-
What to know about Stanton's mega deal
Here are the details on Giancarlo Stanton's record contract
-
Marlins want Stanton to accept a trade
It remains to be seen if Stanton is willing to cooperate with the Marlins and waive his no-trade...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2017-18
Keep tabs on the top 50 free agents right here
-
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted for MLB
Kazuhisa Makita will be posted this winter as well
Add a Comment