MLB Free Agent Rankings: The best relievers available on the hot stove market

Wade Davis RP / Free Agent

Davis has been one of the best relievers in baseball since returning to the bullpen on a permanent basis in 2014. In those four seasons, he's averaged 61 appearances and a 1.45 ERA. He's also struck out more than three batters per walk issued, and did not allow a home run in half those seasons. That's dominance. There are some reasons to worry about Davis, however, most notably his command. He walked more than four batters per nine in 2017, and allowed six home runs -- with five of those coming in the season's final two months. Davis is going to get paid all the same, but don't be surprised if he isn't as good in 2018 as he has been.

2

Addison Reed RP / Free Agent

The July trade that sent Reed to the Red Sox did a good job obscuring how good he's been in recent years. Over the last three seasons, he's tallied a 2.66 ERA and a 4.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio -- the product of impressive control. Reed has extensive closing experience (compare his 125 career saves to Davis' 79 for evidence of that) and should be signed to fill someone's ninth-inning vacancy. One other thing worth noting: Reed is three years younger than Davis. That doesn't mean Reed is better than Davis -- we have him behind him, obviously -- but a team or two might prefer Reed based on the idea he's further away from his decline phase.

3

Greg Holland RP / Free Agent

Holland made the most of his year in Colorado, showing he still has ample bat-missing ability en route to a 41-save campaign that saw him strike out more than 11 batters per nine. The drawbacks with Holland are his wildness (he walked more than four per nine), his durability concerns (he missed 2016 after undergoing Tommy John surgery), and his age (he just turned 32). Some team will insert Holland as their closer, and he'll probably be fine. For the short term.

4

Mike Minor RP / Free Agent

Like Davis before him, Minor made a successful transition from starting to closing during his time with the Royals. The difference is Minor's reign as an elite reliever has stretched all of one season. What a season it was though, as Minor struck out four batters for every one he walked, and flirted with the 80-inning mark. He was a non-factor due to health reasons in both 2015 and 2016, so betting on him staying healthy is risky. Still, Minor deserves the chance to close again in 2018 -- and should entertain ample suitors.

5

Brandon Morrow RP / Free Agent

Another injured starter-turned-reliever, Morrow put himself back on baseball's map by dominating over 43 ⅔ innings in relief. If it feels like Morrow threw more than that, it's because he was busy in the postseason, tossing an additional 13 ⅔ innings, including 5 ⅓ in the World Series. Whether or not teams are concerned about Morrow's October workload, he's going to get the chance to slot in as someone's new setup man. Who knows, this time next year, Morrow could be an accomplished closer. He certainly has the stuff for the role.

6

Juan Nicasio RP / Free Agent

Nicasio had an eventful final month-plus, as the Pirates let him go on waivers to the Phillies, who later traded him to the Cardinals. Don't let that movement distract from what was an impressive season: Nicaso tossed 72 ⅓ innings of 2.61-ERA ball, and posted a career-best 3.60 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He's always had electric stuff, so it's not too surprising that he put together a good year. The question is whether he can repeat it -- especially as it relates to his ownage of left-handed batters, who had historically ate him for supper.

7

Bryan Shaw RP / Free Agent

Shaw's status as the winter's rubber-armed setup man has been well earned. He's thrown at least 60 innings in each of the past five seasons, and has topped the 70-mark on three occasions, including last season's career-high 76 ⅔ frames. Shaw's trademark cutter remains nasty, and his recent uptick in strikeout rate is an encouraging sign. Teams should consider whether the workload Shaw has faced will make him more likely to break down in the coming year or two, but no deliberation will keep him from landing a three- or four-year deal.

8

Brandon Kintzler RP / Free Agent

Formerly a 40th-round pick, Kintzler recorded 46 saves over the past two seasons thanks to his groundball-heavy tendencies. He doesn't miss bats like a typical late-inning reliever, and it's unlikely that he's going to land a closing job because of it. But he should find work as a setup man -- albeit one with unorthodox tendencies.

9

Jake McGee RP / Free Agent

McGee too has closer experience, having saved 44 games throughout his career. He's also not likely to land a closing gig. He did pitch better in his second season with the Rockies, however, and should slot in as someone's top left-handed reliever.

10

Anthony Swarzak RP / Free Agent