MLB free-agent signings: Twins, Logan Morrison reportedly agree to one-year deal
The contract includes a second year vesting option
The Minnesota Twins have swooped in to sign one of the top remaining free agent bats.
On Sunday, the Twins reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with first baseman Logan Morrison. The deal includes a second year vesting option. The club has not yet confirmed the signing.
The 30-year-old Morrison slugging a career high 38 home runs with the Tampa Bay Rays last season -- his previous career high was 23 homers back in 2011 -- and authored a .246/.353/.516 (135 OPS+) batting line. It was the best season of his career in pretty much every way possible.
Morrison and Joe Mauer figure to share first base and DH duties this season, which indicates the Twins are not planning to give Miguel Sano at ton of time at DH. There was some thought he'd see more DH time this year after dealing with a leg issue last year. Here is the club's projected batting order with LoMo:
- 2B Brian Dozier
- 1B Joe Mauer
- 3B Miguel Sano
- DH Logan Morrison
- LF Eddie Rosario
- SS Jorge Polanco
- CF Byron Buxton
- RF Max Kepler
- C Jason Castro
That is a quality lineup. It's not a coincidence the Twins led the American League in runs scored in the second half last year. That lineup is a little left-handed heavy -- Mauer, Morrison, Rosario, Kepler, and Castro are all lefties -- though switch-hitters Eduardo Escobar, Kennys Vargas, and Robbie Grossman give manager Paul Molitor some solid platoon options.
