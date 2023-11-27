maeda-getty-1.png
Getty Images

Major League Baseball's offseason has arrived, and with it, so has the official opening of free agency. As is the custom, incumbent teams had an exclusive five-day negotiating window with prospective free agents following the conclusion of the World Series. Now, that window has expired and any team can negotiate with the members of this year's free-agent class.

The biggest names on the market this winter are two-way player extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani and incoming Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who will be posted for MLB consideration by the Orix Buffaloes. Some other notables include potential NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger, and third baseman Matt Chapman. Aaron Nola, meanwhile, has already agreed to return to the Phillies, while Kenta Maeda stays in the division on a two-year deal with the TigersCheck out our top 50 list, including write-ups on every player, here.

CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
DH/RHP
Free agent
2Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
RHPOrix Buffaloes (NPB)

Free agent
3
Cody Bellinger (28)
1B/CF
Free agent
4
Matt Chapman (30)
3B
Free agent
5
Aaron Nola (30)
RHP Seven years, $172 million
6
Blake Snell (30)
LHP
Free agent
7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
LHP
Free agent
8
Marcus Stroman (32)
RHP
Free agent
9
Lucas Giolito (29)
RHP
Free agent
10
Jordan Montgomery (30)
LHP
Free agent
11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
CF
Free agent
12
Sonny Gray (34)
RHP
Free agent
13
Rhys Hoskins (30)
1B
Free agent
14
Josh Hader (29)
LHP
Free agent
15Jung Hoo Lee (25)
CFKiwoom Heroes (KBO)

Free agent
16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
OF
Free agent
17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
1B/3B
Free agent
18
Harrison Bader (29)
CF
Free agent
19
Jorge Soler (31)
DH
Free agent
20
Joc Pederson (31)
OF/DH
Free agent
21
Justin Turner (39)
3B/DH
Free agent
22
J.D. Martinez (36)
DH
Free agent
23
Tim Anderson (30)
SS
Free agent
24
Clayton Kershaw (35)
LHP
Free agent
25
Jordan Hicks (27)
RHP
Free agent
26
Hector Neris (34)
RHP
Free agent
27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
OF
Free agent
28
Kenta Maeda (35)
RHP Two-year, $24 million deal
29
Michael Wacha (32)
RHP
Free agent
30
Gary Sanchez (30)
C
Free agent
31
Michael Taylor (32)
CF
Free agent
32
Robert Stephenson (30)
RHP
Free agent
33
Michael Brantley (36)
OF/DH
Free agent
34
Tommy Pham (35)
OF/DH
Free agent
35
Gio Urshela (32)
3B
Free agent
36
Tyler Mahle (29)
RHP
Free agent
37
Luis Severino (29)
RHP
Free agent
38
James Paxton (35)
LHP
Free agent
39
Seth Lugo (34)
RHP
Free agent
40
Aroldis Chapman (35)
LHP
Free agent
41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
LHP
Free agent
42Shota Imanaga (30)
LHPYokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)

Free agent
43
Mitch Garver (32)
DH/C
Free agent
44
Jason Heyward (34)
OF
Free agent
45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
1B
Free agent
46
Garrett Cooper (32)
1B
Free agent
47
Carlos Santana (37)
1B
Free agent
48
Frankie Montas (30)
RHP
Free agent
49
Amed Rosario (28)
2B
Free agent
50
Donovan Solano (35)
1B
Free agent