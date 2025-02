Spring training camps are open and the top free agents are trying on new jerseys and shaking hands of new teammates. Alex Bregman finally agreed to a new deal on Feb. 12, landing a three-year deal with the Red Sox. Pete Alonso came off the board on Feb. 5, signing a short-term deal to stay with the Mets. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) also all signed before the new year.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker