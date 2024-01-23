The calendar has flipped to 2024. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in less than a month. Opening Day is approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. The Dodgers signed the two best free agents in December, spending more than $1 billion combined on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But even with those names off the board, things have yet to really pick up in MLB free agency here in January.

Josh Hader became the latest notable name to ink a deal, as the left-handed closer agreed to with a five-year Astros contract on Jan. 19. Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga (Cubs), veteran righty Marcus Stroman (Yankees) and reliever Aroldis Chapman (Pirates) are among the other players to sign so far this month.

Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, and 13 of our top 25 players are still on the board. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Rhys Hoskins are some of the players who are still looking for the right deal.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker