hoffman-getty.png
Getty Images

The MLB offseason is here, and the hot stove has heated up in December. The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes ended Dec. 8 as the slugger agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. The ripple effects of Soto's deal will be felt all winter. The Yankees pivoted after losing their star, signing starter Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency and making notable moves on the trade market.

The best pitcher on the market, Corbin Burnes, has agreed to a six-year, $210 million contract with the Diamondbacks, a huge move for the 2023 National League pennant winners after they failed to even make the playoffs in 2024.

Christian Walker agreed to a deal with the Astros on Dec. 20, a week after Houston traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. Walker's signing, along with the acquisition of Isaac Parades in the Tucker deal, likely signals the end of the Alex Bregman era in Houston. Bregman is one best players remaining on the free-agent market, and more than of of the top 50 free agents remain unsigned.

Teoscar Hernández (Dodgers), Gleyber Torres (Tigers), Walker Buehler (Red Sox), Sean Manaea (Mets), Blake Snell (Dodgers), Willy Adames (Giants), Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) and Charlie Morton (Orioles) are among the other big names to sign free-agent deals this winter.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP Agreed to six-year, $210 million deal
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (32)
LHP Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
5
Max Fried (30)
LHP Agreed to eight-year, $218 million deal
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
7Roki Sasaki (23)RHPChiba Lotte Marines
Free agent
8
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP
Free agent
9
Sean Manaea (32)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
11
Pete Alonso (30)
1B
Free agent
12
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP
Free agent
13
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal with player option
14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS
Free agent
15
Anthony Santander (30)
OF
Free agent
16
Joc Pederson (32)
OF Agreed to two-year, $37 million deal
17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF Agreed to three-year, $66 million deal
18
Christian Walker (33)
1B Agreed to three-year, $60 million deal
19
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
21
Gleyber Torres (28)
2B Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
22
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
23
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
24
Jeff Hoffman (32)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $33 million deal
25
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF
Free agent
26
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $21.05M deal
27
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP
Free agent
28
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
29
Charlie Morton (41)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
30
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
32
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
33
Jose Quintana (35)
RHP
Free agent
34
Carlos Estevez (32)
RHP
Free agent
35
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
36
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP
Free agent
37
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP Accepted one-year, $21.05M qualifying offer
38
Michael Lorenzen (33)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
39
Harrison Bader (30)
OF
Free agent
40
Michael Conforto (31)
OF Agreed to one-year, $17 million deal
41
Justin Turner (40)
1B/DH
Free agent
42
Carlos Santana (38)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal
43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12.5 million deal
44
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
45
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
46
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
47
Jesse Winker (31)
OF
Free agent
48
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP
Free agent
49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (37)
1B
Free agent