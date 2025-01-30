Spring training is just weeks away, but there is still plenty of MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend. The Blue Jays finally made an awaited splash as they signed Anthony Santander to a five-year contract.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.

Some moves have happened in January, including Justin Verlander heading to the Giants and Ha-Seong Kim to the Rays, but the market has been relatively slow as Alonso and Bregman remain without new contracts.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker