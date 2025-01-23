profar-getty.png
Getty Images

Spring training is less than a month away, but there is still plenty of MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend. The Blue Jays finally made an awaited splash as they signed Anthony Santander to a five-year contract.

Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.

Some moves have happened in January, including Justin Verlander heading to the Giants, but the market has been relatively slow as Alonso and Bregman remain without new contracts.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP Agreed to six-year, $210 million deal
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (32)
LHP Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
5
Max Fried (31)
LHP Agreed to eight-year, $218 million deal
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
7Roki Sasaki (23)RHPChiba Lotte Marines Agreed to international free agent deal
8
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP
Free agent
9
Sean Manaea (32)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
11
Pete Alonso (30)
1B
Free agent
12
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP
Free agent
13
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal with player option
14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS
Free agent
15
Anthony Santander (30)
OF Agreed to five-year, $92.5 million deal
16
Joc Pederson (32)
OF Agreed to two-year, $37 million deal
17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF Agreed to three-year, $66 million deal
18
Christian Walker (33)
1B Agreed to three-year, $60 million deal
19
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
21
Gleyber Torres (28)
2B Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
22
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
23
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
24
Jeff Hoffman (32)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $33 million deal
25
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF Agreed to three-year, $42 million deal
26
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $21.05 million deal
27
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP Agreed to four-year, $72 million deal
28
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
29
Charlie Morton (41)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
30
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
32
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
33
Jose Quintana (35)
RHP
Free agent
34
Carlos Estevez (32)
RHP
Free agent
35
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
36
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP
Free agent
37
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP Accepted one-year, $21.05M qualifying offer
38
Michael Lorenzen (33)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
39
Harrison Bader (30)
OF
Free agent
40
Michael Conforto (31)
OF Agreed to one-year, $17 million deal
41
Justin Turner (40)
1B/DH
Free agent
42
Carlos Santana (38)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal
43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B Agreed to one-year, $12.5 million deal
44
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
45
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
46
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
47
Jesse Winker (31)
OF Agreed to one-year, $7.5 million deal
48
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (37)
1B Agreed to one-year, $3.5 million deal