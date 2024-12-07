The MLB offseason is here, and we got our first major free-agent signing is already in the books Blake Snell is joining the Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal as the World Series champs added more rotation depth and star power. Snell, the 2023 National League Cy Young winner, had much better luck in his second try in free agency after settling for a shorter deal with the Giants last winter. It appears it's a good offseason to be a starting pitcher, and there's no doubt the top free agent on the market is going to get paid.

Juan Soto, the 26-year-old superstar, leads the list as the best available free agent. His market is expected to turn into a New York fight between the Mets and Yankees, though all 30 teams should be dying for his services. Will Blake Snell have more luck in his second straight year on the market after opting out of his Giants contract? Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

Yusei Kikuchi was the first of CBS Sports' top 50 free agents to sign, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Angels on Nov. 25. Mets have already started revamping their pitching staff, adding Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million deal and Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million contract. Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Red Sox on a one-year, $10.75 million contract and Luis Severino will welcome the A's to Sacramento on a three-year, $67 million agreement. You can check out the rest of the top 50 list, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker