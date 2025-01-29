Spring training is just weeks away, but there is still plenty of MLB offseason business to tackle. A handful of notable players remain on the free-agent market, including Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso. Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki agreed to a new deal on Jan. 17, landing with the Dodgers to team up with WBC teammates Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Dodgers signed reliever Tanner Scott on the same weekend. The Blue Jays finally made an awaited splash as they signed Anthony Santander to a five-year contract.
Juan Soto, the best free agent on the market, signed a record-setting $765 million deal with the Mets back in December. Pitchers Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks), Blake Snell (Dodgers) and Max Fried (Yankees) -- who were all ranked in the top five of our top free agents lists -- also all signed before the new year.
Some moves have happened in January, including Justin Verlander heading to the Giants and Ha-Seong Kim to the Rays, but the market has been relatively slow as Alonso and Bregman remain without new contracts.
You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.
2024-25 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Juan Soto (26)
|OF
|Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
|2
Corbin Burnes (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to six-year, $210 million deal
|3
Alex Bregman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|4
Blake Snell (32)
|LHP
|Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
|5
Max Fried (31)
|LHP
|Agreed to eight-year, $218 million deal
|6
Willy Adames (29)
|SS
|Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
|7
|Roki Sasaki (23)
|RHP
|Chiba Lotte Marines
|Agreed to international free agent deal
|8
Jack Flaherty (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Sean Manaea (32)
|LHP
|Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
|10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $75 million deal
|11
Pete Alonso (30)
|1B
|Free agent
|12
Max Scherzer (40)
|RHP
|Free agent
|13
Shane Bieber (29)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal
|14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
|SS
|Agreed to two-year, @29 million deal
|15
Anthony Santander (30)
|OF
|Agreed to five-year, $92.5 million deal
|16
Joc Pederson (32)
|OF
|Agreed to two-year, $37 million deal
|17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
|OF
|Agreed to three-year, $66 million deal
|18
Christian Walker (33)
|1B
|Agreed to three-year, $60 million deal
|19
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
|20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
|LHP
|Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
|21
Gleyber Torres (28)
|2B
|Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
|22
Blake Treinen (36)
|RHP
|Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
|23
Clay Holmes (31)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
|24
Jeff Hoffman (32)
|RHP
|Agreed to three-year, $33 million deal
|25
Jurickson Profar (31)
|OF
|Agreed to three-year, $42 million deal
|26
Walker Buehler (30)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $21.05 million deal
|27
Tanner Scott (30)
|LHP
|Agreed to four-year, $72 million deal
|28
Nick Pivetta (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|29
Charlie Morton (41)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $15 million deal
|30
Kenley Jansen (37)
|RHP
|Free agent
|31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
|OF
|Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
|32
Andrew Heaney (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|33
Jose Quintana (36)
|RHP
|Free agent
|34
Carlos Estevez (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|35
David Robertson (39)
|RHP
|Free agent
|36
Kirby Yates (37)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $13 million deal
|37
Nick Martinez (34)
|RHP
|Accepted one-year, $21.05M qualifying offer
|38
Michael Lorenzen (33)
|RHP
|Agreed to one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Harrison Bader (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|40
Michael Conforto (31)
|OF
|Agreed to one-year, $17 million deal
|41
Justin Turner (40)
|1B/DH
|Free agent
|42
Carlos Santana (38)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $12 million deal
|43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $12.5 million deal
|44
J.D. Martinez (37)
|DH
|Free agent
|45
Frankie Montas (31)
|RHP
|Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
|46
Yoan Moncada (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|47
Jesse Winker (31)
|OF
|Agreed to one-year, $7.5 million deal
|48
A.J. Minter (31)
|LHP
|Agreed to two-year, $22 million deal
|49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
|50
Donovan Solano (37)
|1B
|Agreed to one-year, $3.5 million deal