For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest hot stove moves, we present our 2020-21 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post, we'll keep tabs on the 60 best free agents. This winter figures to be a long one for free agents, with teams taking a fiscally conservative approach because of the global pandemic. Options were getting declined left and right in the days leading up to free agency, and there's likely to be a rash of non-tenders in early December.
Nonetheless, the free-agent market opened on Nov. 1 and we wanted to honor the occasion by ranking and analyzing the 60 best free agents available this winter. Why 60 instead of the customary 50? Because the market is bigger than usual, and so too should be the list.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
George Springer (31)
|CF
|Free agent
|2
J.T. Realmuto (29)
|C
|Free agent
|3
Trevor Bauer (29)
|SP
|Free agent
|4
DJ LeMahieu (32)
|2B
|Free agent
|5
Marcus Stroman (29)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|6
Marcell Ozuna (30)
|DH
|Free agent
|7
Justin Turner (36)
|3B
|Free agent
|8
Michael Brantley (33)
|DH
|Free agent
|9
Andrelton Simmons (31)
|SS
|Free agent
|10
Masahiro Tanaka (32)
|SP
|Free agent
|11
Marcus Semien (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|12
Jackie Bradley (30)
|CF
|Free agent
|13
Joc Pederson (28)
|LF
|Free agent
|14
Nelson Cruz (40)
|DH
|Free agent
|15
James McCann (30)
|C
|Signed
|16
Kevin Gausman (30)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|17
Didi Gregorius (30)
|SS
|Free agent
|18
James Paxton (32)
|SP
|Free agent
|19
Kolten Wong (30)
|2B
|Free agent
|20
Liam Hendriks (31)
|RP
|Free agent
|21
Brad Hand (30)
|RP
|Free agent
|22
Adam Wainwright (39)
|SP
|Free agent
|23
Charlie Morton (37)
|SP
|Signed
|24
Yadier Molina (38)
|C
|Free agent
|25
Adam Eaton (32)
|RF
|Signed
|26
Brett Gardner (37)
|LF
|Free agent
|27
Jake Odorizzi (30)
|SP
|Free agent
|28
Taijuan Walker (28)
|SP
|Free agent
|29
Mike Minor (33)
|SP
|Signed
|30
Corey Kluber (34)
|SP
|Free agent
|31
Tommy La Stella (31)
|2B
|Free agent
|32
Cesar Hernandez (30)
|2B
|Free agent
|33
Robbie Grossman (31)
|LF
|Signed
|34
Pedro Baez (32)
|RP
|Free agent
|35
Alex Colome (32)
|RP
|Free agent
|36
Blake Treinen (32)
|RP
|Signed
|37
Trevor May (31)
|RP
|Signed
|38
Trevor Rosenthal (30)
|RP
|Free agent
|39
Jonathan Schoop (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|40
Yasiel Puig (30)
|RF
|Free agent
|41
Jurickson Profar (27)
|2B
|Free agent
|42
Mitch Moreland (35)
|1B
|Free agent
|43
C.J. Cron (31)
|1B
|Free agent
|44
Brad Miller (31)
|DH/2B
|Free agent
|45
Carlos Santana (34)
|1B
|Signed
|46
Shane Greene (32)
|RP
|Free agent
|47
Mark Melancon (35)
|RP
|Free agent
|48
Kirby Yates (33)
|RP
|Free agent
|49
Ken Giles (30)
|RP
|Free agent
|50
Marwin Gonzalez (31)
|1B
|Free agent
|51
Enrique Hernandez (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|52
Jose Quintana (31)
|SP
|Free agent
|53
Trevor Cahill (32)
|SP
|Free agent
|54
Drew Smyly (31)
|SP
|Signed
|55
Shin-Soo Choo (38)
|LF
|Free agent
|56
Robbie Ray (29)
|SP
|Signed
|57
Yusmeiro Petit (36)
|RP
|Free agent
|58
Tyler Clippard (35)
|RP
|Free agent
|59
Tony Watson (35)
|RP
|Free agent
|60
Anthony Bass (33)
|RP
|Free agent