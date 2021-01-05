blake-treinen-dodgers.jpg

For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest hot stove moves, we present our 2020-21 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post, we'll keep tabs on the 60 best free agents. This winter figures to be a long one for free agents, with teams taking a fiscally conservative approach because of the global pandemic. Options were getting declined left and right in the days leading up to free agency, and there's likely to be a rash of non-tenders in early December.

Nonetheless, the free-agent market opened on Nov. 1 and we wanted to honor the occasion by ranking and analyzing the 60 best free agents available this winter. Why 60 instead of the customary 50? Because the market is bigger than usual, and so too should be the list.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.

2020-21 MLB Free Agent Tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
George Springer (31)
CF
Free agent
2
J.T. Realmuto (29)
C
Free agent
3
Trevor Bauer (29)
SP
Free agent
4
DJ LeMahieu (32)
2B
Free agent
5
Marcus Stroman (29)
SPAccepted qualifying offer
6
Marcell Ozuna (30)
DH
Free agent
7
Justin Turner (36)
3B
Free agent
8
Michael Brantley (33)
DH
Free agent
9
Andrelton Simmons (31)
SS
Free agent
10
Masahiro Tanaka (32)
SP
Free agent
11
Marcus Semien (30)
SS
Free agent
12
Jackie Bradley (30)
CF
Free agent
13
Joc Pederson (28)
LF
Free agent
14
Nelson Cruz (40)
DH
Free agent
15
James McCann (30)
CSigned
16
Kevin Gausman (30)
SPAccepted qualifying offer
17
Didi Gregorius (30)
SS
Free agent
18
James Paxton (32)
SP
Free agent
19
Kolten Wong (30)
2B
Free agent
20
Liam Hendriks (31)
RP
Free agent
21
Brad Hand (30)
RP
Free agent
22
Adam Wainwright (39)
SP
Free agent
23
Charlie Morton (37)
SPSigned
24
Yadier Molina (38)
C
Free agent
25
Adam Eaton (32)
RFSigned
26
Brett Gardner (37)
LF
Free agent
27
Jake Odorizzi (30)
SP
Free agent
28
Taijuan Walker (28)
SP
Free agent
29
Mike Minor (33)
SPSigned
30
Corey Kluber (34)
SP
Free agent
31
Tommy La Stella (31)
2B
Free agent
32
Cesar Hernandez (30)
2B
Free agent
33
Robbie Grossman (31)
LFSigned
34
Pedro Baez (32)
RP
Free agent
35
Alex Colome (32)
RP
Free agent
36
Blake Treinen (32)
RPSigned
37
Trevor May (31)
RPSigned
38
Trevor Rosenthal (30)
RP
Free agent
39
Jonathan Schoop (29)
2B
Free agent
40
Yasiel Puig (30)
RF
Free agent
41
Jurickson Profar (27)
2B
Free agent
42
Mitch Moreland (35)
1B
Free agent
43
C.J. Cron (31)
1B
Free agent
44
Brad Miller (31)
DH/2B
Free agent
45
Carlos Santana (34)
1BSigned
46
Shane Greene (32)
RP
Free agent
47
Mark Melancon (35)
RP
Free agent
48
Kirby Yates (33)
RP
Free agent
49
Ken Giles (30)
RP
Free agent
50
Marwin Gonzalez (31)
1B
Free agent
51
Enrique Hernandez (29)
2B
Free agent
52
Jose Quintana (31)
SP
Free agent
53
Trevor Cahill (32)
SP
Free agent
54
Drew Smyly (31)
SPSigned
55
Shin-Soo Choo (38)
LF
Free agent
56
Robbie Ray (29)
SPSigned
57
Yusmeiro Petit (36)
RP
Free agent
58
Tyler Clippard (35)
RP
Free agent
59
Tony Watson (35)
RP
Free agent
60
Anthony Bass (33)
RP
Free agent