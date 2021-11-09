Major League Baseball's free agency period is officially open. While the potential for a lockout come Dec. 1 (when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires) could cause there to be a pause in activity for some unknown amount of time, teams who are eager to add to their rosters can get their shopping started over the next couple of weeks. Indeed, it's probably fair to think of this offseason as a two-part series: the pre-lockout and the post-lockout versions.
We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Carlos Correa (27)
|SS
|Unsigned
|2
Corey Seager (27)
|SS
|Unsigned
|3
Kris Bryant (29)
|3B/OF
|Unsigned
|4
Marcus Semien (31)
|2B
|Unsigned
|5
Freddie Freeman (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|6
Robbie Ray (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|7
Max Scherzer (37)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|8
Kevin Gausman (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|9
Marcus Stroman (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|10
Starling Marte (33)
|OF
|Unsigned
|11
Trevor Story (28)
|SS
|Unsigned
|12
Chris Taylor (31)
|UTL
|Unsigned
|13
Javier Baez (28)
|INF
|Unsigned
|14
Nick Castellanos (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|15
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|Hiroshima Toyo Carp (Japan)
|Not yet posted
|16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|17
Justin Verlander (38)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|20
Kenley Jansen (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|21
Raisel Iglesias (31)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|23
Michael Conforto (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|24
Jon Gray (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|25
Brandon Belt (33)
|1B
|Unsigned
|26
Kyle Schwarber (28)
|OF/1B/DH
|Unsigned
|27
Nelson Cruz (41)
|DH
|Unsigned
|28
Mark Canha (32)
|UTL
|Unsigned
|29
Corey Kluber (35)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|30
Steven Matz (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|31
Carlos Rodon (28)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Pineda (32)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|33
Zack Greinke (38)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|34
Corey Knebel (29)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|35
Collin McHugh (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|36
Danny Duffy (32)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|37
Brooks Raley (33)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|38
Kyle Seager (34)
|3B
|Unsigned
|39
Jorge Soler (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|40
Eddie Rosario (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|41
Alex Wood (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|44
Avisail Garcia (30)
|Unsigned
|45
Eduardo Escobar (32)
|3B
|Unsigned
|46
Tommy Pham (33)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
Leury Garcia (30)
|UTL
|Unsigned
|48
Joe Kelly (33)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|49
Joc Pederson (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|50
Kendall Graveman (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned