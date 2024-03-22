MLB spring training games are officially happening, and, after the Dodgers and Padres kicked things off in Seoul, South Korea, 2024 Opening Day for the rest of the league is fast approaching. A few notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which had been slow to develop.

One of the final free agents, Blake Snell, fell Monday when the San Francisco Giants and reigning NL Cy Young award winner agreed to a two-year, $62 million pact. That move comes just weeks after the Giants inked Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. J.D. Martinez was also able to find a home ahead of Opening Day, reportedly joining the Mets on a one-year, $12 million pact on Thursday.

Previously, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years. And before that, the Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kershaw is sticking with the Dodgers. Slugger Jorge Soler, meanwhile is heading to the heart of San Francisco's lineup while Amed Rosario will help round out the Rays' infield. Tim Anderson will hope to rebound on a one-year deal with the Marlins, while the Tigers added Gio Urshela.

Additionally, there were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.

Now, only one of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remains unsigned. Still, a few members of our top 50 free agents list are trying to figure out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Jordan Montgomery, Tommy Pham and Donovan Solano.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker