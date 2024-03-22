MLB spring training games are officially happening, and, after the Dodgers and Padres kicked things off in Seoul, South Korea, 2024 Opening Day for the rest of the league is fast approaching. A few notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which had been slow to develop.
One of the final free agents, Blake Snell, fell Monday when the San Francisco Giants and reigning NL Cy Young award winner agreed to a two-year, $62 million pact. That move comes just weeks after the Giants inked Matt Chapman to a three-year, $54 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two seasons. J.D. Martinez was also able to find a home ahead of Opening Day, reportedly joining the Mets on a one-year, $12 million pact on Thursday.
Previously, the Cubs re-signed Cody Bellinger to a three-year, $80 million deal with opt-outs after each of the first two years. And before that, the Twins kicked off February by agreeing to a deal with Carlos Santana, the Brewers have landed veteran catcher Gary Sánchez and Clayton Kershaw is sticking with the Dodgers. Slugger Jorge Soler, meanwhile is heading to the heart of San Francisco's lineup while Amed Rosario will help round out the Rays' infield. Tim Anderson will hope to rebound on a one-year deal with the Marlins, while the Tigers added Gio Urshela.
Additionally, there were a handful of notable signings in January. The Brewers signed slugger Rhys Hoskins, the Astros bolstered their bullpen with a five-year deal for Josh Hader and Justin Turner is heading north of the border to join the Blue Jays.
Now, only one of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remains unsigned. Still, a few members of our top 50 free agents list are trying to figure out where they'll play in 2024. That group includes Jordan Montgomery, Tommy Pham and Donovan Solano.
You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/RHP
|Signed 10-year, $700 million deal
|2
Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|RHP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Signed 12-year, $325 million deal
|3
Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Signed three-year, $80 million deal
|4
Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Signed three-year, $54 million deal
|5
Aaron Nola (30)
|RHP
|Signed seven-year, $172 million deal
|6
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Signed two-year, $62 million contract with opt-out after 2024.
|7
Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year, $80 million deal
|8
Marcus Stroman (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $37 million deal
|9
Lucas Giolito (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $38.5 million deal
|10
Jordan Montgomery (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|12
Sonny Gray (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $75 million deal
|13
Rhys Hoskins (31)
|1B
|Signed two-year, $34 million deal
|14
Josh Hader (29)
|LHP
|Signed five-year, $95 million deal
|15
Jung-Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Signed six-year, $113 million deal
|16
Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Signed three-year, $42 million deal
|17
Jeimer Candelario (30)
|1B/3B
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|18
Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|19
Jorge Soler (32)
|DH
|Signed three-year $42 million deal
|20
Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Signed one-year, $9.5 million deal
|21
Justin Turner (39)
|3B/DH
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|22
J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Reportedly agreed to one-year, $12 million deal with the Mets.
|23
Tim Anderson (30)
|SS
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|24
Clayton Kershaw (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $5 million deal
|25
Jordan Hicks (27)
|RHP
|Signed four-year, $44 million deal
|26
Hector Neris (34)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $9 millin deal
|27
Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $23.5 million deal
|28
Kenta Maeda (35)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|29
Michael Wacha (32)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $32 million deal
|30
Gary Sanchez (31)
|C
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|31
Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Signed one-year, $4 million contract
|32
Robert Stephenson (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $33 million contract
|33
Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|N/A
|Retired
|34
Tommy Pham (36)
|OF/DH
|Free agent
|35
Gio Urshela (32)
|3B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|36
Tyler Mahle (29)
|RHP
|Signed two-year, $22 million deal
|37
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $13 million deal
|38
James Paxton (35)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $7 million deal
|39
Seth Lugo (34)
|RHP
|Signed three-year, $45 million deal
|40
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Signed one-year, $10.5 million deal
|41
Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|LHP
|Hanwha Eagles (KBO)
|Signed eight-year, $12.8 million deal
|42
Shota Imanaga (30)
|LHP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Signed four-year, $53 million deal
|43
Mitch Garver (33)
|DH/C
|Signed two-year, $24 million deal
|44
Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Signed one-year, $9 million deal
|45
Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $3.5 million split deal
|46
Garrett Cooper (33)
|1B
|Signed minor-league deal
|47
Carlos Santana (37)
|1B
|Signed one-year, $5.25 million deal
|48
Frankie Montas (31)
|RHP
|Signed one-year, $16 million deal
|49
Amed Rosario (28)
|2B
|Signed one-year, $1.5 million deal
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent