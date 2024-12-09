adames-getty.png
The MLB offseason is here, and the hot stove is at a boil. Juan Soto and the Mets have reportedly agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract, keeping the 26-year-old superstar in Queens for the foreseeable future.

Blake Snell kicked off proceedings when he inked a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers as the World Series champs added more rotation depth and star power. Willy Adames followed on his own mammoth seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants, the largest in franchise history.

With Soto off the board, the market is expected to move quickly. Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

Yusei Kikuchi was the first of CBS Sports' top 50 free agents to sign, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Angels on Nov. 25. The Mets have already started revamping their pitching staff, adding Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million deal and Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million contract. The Orioles, meanwhile, are adding some pop with a three-year, $49.5 million agreement with Tyler O'Neill. Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Red Sox on a one-year, $10.75 million contract and Luis Severino will welcome the A's to Sacramento on a three-year, $67 million agreement. You can check out the rest of the top 50 list, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF Agreed to 15-year, $765 million deal
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP
Free agent
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (32)
LHP Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
5
Max Fried (30)
LHP
Free agent
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS Agreed to seven-year, $182 million deal
7Roki Sasaki (23)RHPChiba Lotte Marines
Free agent
8
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP
Free agent
9
Sean Manaea (32)
LHP
Free agent
10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP
Free agent
11
Pete Alonso (30)
1B
Free agent
12
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP
Free agent
13
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP Agreed to one-year, $14 million deal with player option
14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS
Free agent
15
Anthony Santander (30)
OF
Free agent
16
Joc Pederson (32)
OF
Free agent
17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF
Free agent
18
Christian Walker (33)
1B
Free agent
19
Luis Severino (30)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $67 million deal
20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
21
Gleyber Torres (27)
2B
Free agent
22
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP
Free agent
23
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP Agreed to three-year, $38 million deal
24
Jeff Hoffman (31)
RHP
Free agent
25
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF
Free agent
26
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP
Free agent
27
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP
Free agent
28
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
29
Charlie Morton (41)
RHP
Free agent
30
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF Agreed to three-year, $49.5 million deal
32
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
33
Jose Quintana (35)
RHP
Free agent
34
Carlos Estevez (31)
RHP
Free agent
35
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
36
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP
Free agent
37
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP
Free agent
38
Michael Lorenzen (32)
RHP
Free agent
39
Harrison Bader (30)
OF
Free agent
40
Michael Conforto (31)
OF
Free agent
41
Justin Turner (40)
1B/DH
Free agent
42
Carlos Santana (38)
1B
Free agent
43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B
Free agent
44
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
45
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
46
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
47
Jesse Winker (31)
OF
Free agent
48
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP
Free agent
49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP Agreed to one-year, $10.75 million deal
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent