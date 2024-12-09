The MLB offseason is here, and the hot stove is at a boil. Juan Soto and the Mets have reportedly agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract, keeping the 26-year-old superstar in Queens for the foreseeable future.

Blake Snell kicked off proceedings when he inked a five-year, $182 million deal with the Dodgers as the World Series champs added more rotation depth and star power. Willy Adames followed on his own mammoth seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants, the largest in franchise history.

With Soto off the board, the market is expected to move quickly. Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

Yusei Kikuchi was the first of CBS Sports' top 50 free agents to sign, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Angels on Nov. 25. The Mets have already started revamping their pitching staff, adding Frankie Montas on a two-year, $34 million deal and Clay Holmes on a three-year, $38 million contract. The Orioles, meanwhile, are adding some pop with a three-year, $49.5 million agreement with Tyler O'Neill. Aroldis Chapman is headed to the Red Sox on a one-year, $10.75 million contract and Luis Severino will welcome the A's to Sacramento on a three-year, $67 million agreement. You can check out the rest of the top 50 list, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker