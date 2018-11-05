MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest Hot Stove signings, best players available for 2019

Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market

For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder. 

How rankings were determined: Each of us five voted on the top 50 players and we averaged the rankings. 

Here is our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1 Bryce Harper (26) OF
Free agent
2 Manny Machado (26) SS
Free agent
3 Patrick Corbin (29) LHSP
Free agent
4 A.J. Pollock (30) OF
Free agent
5 Josh Donaldson (32) 3B
Free agent
6 Yasmani Grandal (29) C
Free agent
7 Dallas Keuchel (30) LHSP
Free agent
8 Nelson Cruz (38) DH
Free agent
9 Andrew McCutchen (32) OF
Free agent
10 Charlie Morton (34) RHSP
Free agent
11 Michael Brantley (31) OF
Free agent
12 Craig Kimbrel (30) RHRP
Free agent
13 Wilson Ramos (31) C
Free agent
14 J.A. Happ (36) LHSP
Free agent
15 Nathan Eovaldi (28) RHSP
Free agent
16 Jed Lowrie (34) 2B
Free agent
17 Adam Ottavino (32) RHRP
Free agent
18 Hyun-Jin Ryu (31) LHSP
Free agent
19 Mike Moustakas (30) 3B
Free agent
20 Marwin Gonzalez (29) UT
Free agent
21 Andrew Miller (33) LHRP
Free agent
22 David Robertson (33) RHRP
Free agent
23 CC Sabathia (38) LHSP
Free agent
24 DJ LeMahieu (30) 2B
Free agent
25 Gio Gonzalez (33) LHSP
Free agent
26 Kelvin Herrera (28) RHRP
Free agent
27 Adam Jones (33) OF
Free agent
28 Garrett Richards (30) RHSP
Free agent
29 Cody Allen (29) RHRP
Free agent
30 Joe Kelly (30) RHRP
Free agent
31 Brian McCann (34) C
Free agent
32 Daniel Murphy (33) 2B
Free agent
33 Steve Pearce (35) 1B
Free agent
34 Kurt Suzuki (35) C
Free agent
35 Zach Britton (30) LHRP
Free agent
36 Nick Markakis (34) OF
Free agent
37 Asdrubal Cabrera (32) IF
Free agent
38 Wade Miley (31) LHSP
Free agent
39 Trevor Cahill (30) RHP
Free agent
40 Jose Iglesias (28) SS
Free agent
41 Josh Harrison (31) UT
Free agent
42 Lonnie Chisenhall (30) OF
Free agent
43 Lance Lynn (31) RHSP
Free agent
44 Clay Buchholz (34) RHSP
Free agent
45 Ervin Santana (35) RHSP
Free agent
46 Matt Harvey (29) RHSP
Free agent
47 Jung Ho Kang (31) IF
Free agent
48 Joakim Soria (34) RHRP
Free agent
49 Evan Gattis (32) DH
Free agent
50 Shawn Kelley (34) RHRP
Free agent
