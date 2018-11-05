MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest Hot Stove signings, best players available for 2019
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: Each of us five voted on the top 50 players and we averaged the rankings.
Here is our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
|Bryce Harper (26)
|OF
|Free agent
|2
|Manny Machado (26)
|SS
|Free agent
|3
|Patrick Corbin (29)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|4
|A.J. Pollock (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|5
|Josh Donaldson (32)
|3B
|Free agent
|6
|Yasmani Grandal (29)
|C
|Free agent
|7
|Dallas Keuchel (30)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|8
|Nelson Cruz (38)
|DH
|Free agent
|9
|Andrew McCutchen (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|10
|Charlie Morton (34)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|11
|Michael Brantley (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|12
|Craig Kimbrel (30)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|13
|Wilson Ramos (31)
|C
|Free agent
|14
|J.A. Happ (36)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|15
|Nathan Eovaldi (28)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|16
|Jed Lowrie (34)
|2B
|Free agent
|17
|Adam Ottavino (32)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|18
|Hyun-Jin Ryu (31)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|19
|Mike Moustakas (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|20
|Marwin Gonzalez (29)
|UT
|Free agent
|21
|Andrew Miller (33)
|LHRP
|Free agent
|22
|David Robertson (33)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|23
|CC Sabathia (38)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|24
|DJ LeMahieu (30)
|2B
|Free agent
|25
|Gio Gonzalez (33)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|26
|Kelvin Herrera (28)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|27
|Adam Jones (33)
|OF
|Free agent
|28
|Garrett Richards (30)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|29
|Cody Allen (29)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|30
|Joe Kelly (30)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|31
|Brian McCann (34)
|C
|Free agent
|32
|Daniel Murphy (33)
|2B
|Free agent
|33
|Steve Pearce (35)
|1B
|Free agent
|34
|Kurt Suzuki (35)
|C
|Free agent
|35
|Zach Britton (30)
|LHRP
|Free agent
|36
|Nick Markakis (34)
|OF
|Free agent
|37
|Asdrubal Cabrera (32)
|IF
|Free agent
|38
|Wade Miley (31)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|39
|Trevor Cahill (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|40
|Jose Iglesias (28)
|SS
|Free agent
|41
|Josh Harrison (31)
|UT
|Free agent
|42
|Lonnie Chisenhall (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|43
|Lance Lynn (31)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|44
|Clay Buchholz (34)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|45
|Ervin Santana (35)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|46
|Matt Harvey (29)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|47
|Jung Ho Kang (31)
|IF
|Free agent
|48
|Joakim Soria (34)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|49
|Evan Gattis (32)
|DH
|Free agent
|50
|Shawn Kelley (34)
|RHRP
|Free agent
