MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest hot stove signings, top 50 player ranking as offseason begins
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected average annual value and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.
Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Rendon (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|2
Gerrit Cole (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|3
Stephen Strasburg (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|4
Josh Donaldson (33)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Yasmani Grandal (30)
|C
|Free agent
|6
Madison Bumgarner (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Zack Wheeler (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|8
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
|LHP
|Free agent
|9
Cole Hamels (35)
|LHP
|Free agent
|10
Dallas Keuchel (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Mike Moustakas (31)
|3B
|Free agent
|12
Didi Gregorius (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|13
Marcell Ozuna (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|14
Yasiel Puig (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|15
Nicholas Castellanos (27)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Rich Hill (39)
|LHP
|Free agent
|17
Will Smith (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|18
Will Harris (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|19
Dellin Betances (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|20
Brett Gardner (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|21
Jake Odorizzi (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|22
Corey Dickerson (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|23
Howie Kendrick (36)
|UTL
|Free agent
|24
Ben Zobrist (38)
|2B/OF
|Free agent
|25
Edwin Encarnacion (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|26
Jose Abreu (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|27
Chris Martin (33)
|RHP
|Free agent
|28
Kyle Gibson (32)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|29
Justin Smoak (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|30
Robinson Chirinos (35)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Travis d'Arnaud (30)
|C
|Free agent
|32
Alex Avila (32)
|C
|Free agent
|33
Hunter Pence (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|34
Drew Pomeranz (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|35
Kole Calhoun (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|36
Tanner Roark (33)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Julio Teheran (28)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
Michael Pineda (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|39
Eric Thames (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|40
Wade Miley (32)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Alex Wood (28)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Scooter Gennett (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|43
Rick Porcello (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|44
Jose Iglesias (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|45
Gio Gonzalez (34)
|LHP
|Free agent
|46
Todd Frazier (33)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|47
Ivan Nova (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|48
Jordan Lyles (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Avisail Garcia (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|50
Starlin Castro (29)
|2B
|Free agent
