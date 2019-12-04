MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest hot stove signings, top 50 player ranking as Wheeler, Hamels ink deals
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest offseason moves, we present our 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post we'll keep tabs on the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected average annual value and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.
Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Rendon (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|2
Gerrit Cole (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|3
Stephen Strasburg (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|4
Josh Donaldson (33)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Yasmani Grandal (31)
|C
|Signed
|6
Madison Bumgarner (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Zack Wheeler (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|8
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
|LHP
|Free agent
|9
Cole Hamels (35)
|LHP
|Signed
|10
Dallas Keuchel (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Mike Moustakas (31)
|INF
|Signed
|12
Didi Gregorius (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|13
Marcell Ozuna (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|14
Yasiel Puig (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|15
Nicholas Castellanos (27)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Rich Hill (39)
|LHP
|Free agent
|17
Will Smith (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|18
Will Harris (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|19
Dellin Betances (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|20
Brett Gardner (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|21
Jake Odorizzi (29)
|RHP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|22
Corey Dickerson (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|23
Howie Kendrick (36)
|UTL
|Free agent
|24
Ben Zobrist (38)
|2B/OF
|Free agent
|25
Edwin Encarnacion (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|26
Jose Abreu (32)
|1B
|Signed three-year extension
|27
Chris Martin (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|28
Kyle Gibson (32)
|RHSP
|Signed
|29
Justin Smoak (32)
|1B
|Free agent
|30
Robinson Chirinos (35)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Travis d'Arnaud (30)
|C
|Free agent
|32
Alex Avila (32)
|C
|Free agent
|33
Hunter Pence (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|34
Drew Pomeranz (31)
|LHP
|Signed
|35
Kole Calhoun (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|36
Tanner Roark (33)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Julio Teheran (28)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
Michael Pineda (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|39
Eric Thames (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|40
Wade Miley (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Alex Wood (28)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Scooter Gennett (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|43
Rick Porcello (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|44
Jose Iglesias (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|45
Gio Gonzalez (34)
|LHP
|Free agent
|46
Todd Frazier (33)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|47
Ivan Nova (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|48
Jordan Lyles (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Avisail Garcia (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|50
Starlin Castro (29)
|2B
|Free agent
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Angels to stay in Anaheim through 2050
The team purchased Angel Stadium and the surrounding property for $325 million
-
Phillies ink Wheeler to 5-year deal
The Phillies added a much-needed quality arm to their rotation
-
Yankees outfielder trolls Astros
The exiled Yankees outfielder poked some fun at the Astros
-
Braves boost rotation with Hamels
Atlanta has added a veteran lefty starter to boost its rotation
-
MLB rumors: Phillies in on Wheeler
Here are the latest rumors on the MLB hot stove
-
MLB All-Decade awards for the 2010s
The 2010s are behind us, and it's time to declare the best of the past 10 MLB seasons
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night