For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest hot stove moves, we present our 2020-21 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post, we'll keep tabs on the top 60 free agents. This winter figures to be a cruel one, with teams taking a fiscally conservative approach because of the global pandemic. Options were getting declined left and right in the days leading up to free agency, and there's likely to be a rash of non-tenders in early December.

Nonetheless, the free-agent market opened on Sunday, Nov. 1 and we wanted to honor the occasion by ranking and analyzing the 60 best free agents available this winter. Why 60 instead of the customary 50? Because the market is bigger than usual, and so too should be the list.

How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected contracts' average annual value (AAV) and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.

Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.