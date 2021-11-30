Major League Baseball is seeing a free agency surge ahead of a likely lockout later this week. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday with business expected to be ground to a halt Wednesday night, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.

Scherzer got a record deal with the Mets. The Rangers committed $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they try to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto filled his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.

All these moves come after big-name pitchers like Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez signed earlier in November. There are still plenty of big fish swimming in the free-agent pond, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. But the looming lockout has caused a free-agent spree that is unprecedented in Major League Baseball.

Miss any of the action? We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.