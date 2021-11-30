Major League Baseball is seeing a free agency surge ahead of a likely lockout later this week. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday with business expected to be ground to a halt Wednesday night, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.
Scherzer got a record deal with the Mets. The Rangers committed $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they try to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto filled his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.
All these moves come after big-name pitchers like Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez signed earlier in November. There are still plenty of big fish swimming in the free-agent pond, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. But the looming lockout has caused a free-agent spree that is unprecedented in Major League Baseball.
Miss any of the action? We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Carlos Correa (27)
|SS
|Unsigned
|2
Corey Seager (27)
|SS
|Signed 10-year deal
|3
Kris Bryant (29)
|3B/OF
|Unsigned
|4
Marcus Semien (31)
|2B/SS
|Signed seven-year deal
|5
Freddie Freeman (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|6
Robbie Ray (30)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|7
Max Scherzer (37)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|8
Kevin Gausman (30)
|RHP
|Signing five-year deal
|9
Marcus Stroman (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|10
Starling Marte (33)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|11
Trevor Story (29)
|SS
|Unsigned
|12
Chris Taylor (31)
|UTL
|Unsigned
|13
Javier Baez (28)
|INF
|Signed six-year deal
|14
Nick Castellanos (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|15
|Seiya Suzuki
|OF
|Hiroshima Toyo Carp (NPB)
|Unsigned
|16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|17
Justin Verlander (38)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal (with player option)
|18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
|LHP
|Signed five-year deal
|20
Kenley Jansen (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|21
Raisel Iglesias (31)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
|1B
|Unsigned
|23
Michael Conforto (28)
|OF
|Unsigned
|24
Jon Gray (30)
|RHP
|Signed four-year deal
|25
Brandon Belt (33)
|1B
|Accepted qualifying offer
|26
Kyle Schwarber (28)
|OF/1B/DH
|Unsigned
|27
Nelson Cruz (41)
|DH
|Unsigned
|28
Mark Canha (32)
|UTL
|Signed two-year deal
|29
Corey Kluber (35)
|RHP
|Signed one-year deal
|30
Steven Matz (30)
|LHP
|Signed four-year deal
|31
Carlos Rodon (28)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|32
Michael Pineda (32)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|33
Zack Greinke (38)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|34
Corey Knebel (30)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|35
Collin McHugh (34)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|36
Danny Duffy (32)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|37
Brooks Raley (33)
|LHP
|Signed two-year deal
|38
Kyle Seager (34)
|3B
|Unsigned
|39
Jorge Soler (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|40
Eddie Rosario (30)
|OF
|Unsigned
|41
Alex Wood (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal
|43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
|LHP
|Unsigned
|44
Avisail Garcia (30)
|OF
|Signed four-year deal
|45
Eduardo Escobar (32)
|3B
|Signed two-year deal
|46
Tommy Pham (33)
|OF
|Unsigned
|47
Leury Garcia (30)
|UTL
|Unsigned
|48
Joe Kelly (33)
|RHP
|Unsigned
|49
Joc Pederson (29)
|OF
|Unsigned
|50
Kendall Graveman (30)
|RHP
|Signed three-year deal