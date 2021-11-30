javier-baez-2.png
Major League Baseball is seeing a free agency surge ahead of a likely lockout later this week. Multiple big-name free agents have inked deals since Friday with business expected to be ground to a halt Wednesday night, when the current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires. Max Scherzer, Corey Seager, Robbie Ray, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien are among the free agents who found new homes in the last few days.

Scherzer got a record deal with the Mets. The Rangers committed $500 million to Seager and Semien to remake their infield as they try to transition from rebuilder to contender. Ray, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, left the Blue Jays for the Mariners. Toronto filled his rotation void with Kevin Gausman.

All these moves come after big-name pitchers like Justin Verlander, Noah Syndergaard and Eduardo Rodriguez signed earlier in November. There are still plenty of big fish swimming in the free-agent pond, including Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant. But the looming lockout has caused a free-agent spree that is unprecedented in Major League Baseball.

Miss any of the action? We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

2021-22 MLB free agent tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Carlos Correa (27)
SS
Unsigned
2
Corey Seager (27)
SS Signed 10-year deal
3
Kris Bryant (29)
3B/OF
Unsigned
4
Marcus Semien (31)
2B/SS Signed seven-year deal
5
Freddie Freeman (32)
1B
Unsigned
6
Robbie Ray (30)
LHP Signed five-year deal
7
Max Scherzer (37)
RHP Signed three-year deal
8
Kevin Gausman (30)
RHP Signing five-year deal
9
Marcus Stroman (30)
RHP
Unsigned
10
Starling Marte (33)
OF Signed four-year deal
11
Trevor Story (29)
SS
Unsigned
12
Chris Taylor (31)
UTL
Unsigned
13
Javier Baez (28)
INF Signed six-year deal
14
Nick Castellanos (29)
OF
Unsigned
15Seiya SuzukiOFHiroshima Toyo Carp (NPB)
Unsigned
16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
LHP
Unsigned
17
Justin Verlander (38)
RHP Signed one-year deal (with player option)
18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
RHP Signed one-year deal
19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
LHP Signed five-year deal
20
Kenley Jansen (34)
RHP
Unsigned
21
Raisel Iglesias (31)
RHP
Unsigned
22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
1B
Unsigned
23
Michael Conforto (28)
OF
Unsigned
24
Jon Gray (30)
RHP Signed four-year deal
25
Brandon Belt (33)
1B Accepted qualifying offer
26
Kyle Schwarber (28)
OF/1B/DH
Unsigned
27
Nelson Cruz (41)
DH
Unsigned
28
Mark Canha (32)
UTL Signed two-year deal
29
Corey Kluber (35)
RHP Signed one-year deal
30
Steven Matz (30)
LHP Signed four-year deal
31
Carlos Rodon (28)
LHP
Unsigned
32
Michael Pineda (32)
RHP
Unsigned
33
Zack Greinke (38)
RHP
Unsigned
34
Corey Knebel (30)
RHP
Unsigned
35
Collin McHugh (34)
RHP
Unsigned
36
Danny Duffy (32)
LHP
Unsigned
37
Brooks Raley (33)
LHP Signed two-year deal
38
Kyle Seager (34)
3B
Unsigned
39
Jorge Soler (29)
OF
Unsigned
40
Eddie Rosario (30)
OF
Unsigned
41
Alex Wood (30)
LHP
Unsigned
42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal
43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
LHP
Unsigned
44
Avisail Garcia (30)
OF Signed four-year deal
45
Eduardo Escobar (32)
3B Signed two-year deal
46
Tommy Pham (33)
OF
Unsigned
47
Leury Garcia (30)
UTL
Unsigned
48
Joe Kelly (33)
RHP
Unsigned
49
Joc Pederson (29)
OF
Unsigned
50
Kendall Graveman (30)
RHP Signed three-year deal