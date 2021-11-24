gettyimages-12354557481.jpg
Major League Baseball's free agency period is officially open. While the potential for a lockout come Dec. 1 (when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires) could cause there to be a pause in activity for some unknown amount of time, teams who are eager to add to their rosters are getting their shopping started. 

Eduardo Rodriguez became the first top-20 player to sign, as he inked a five-year deal with the Tigers on Nov. 15. Noah Snydergaard and Justin Verlander quickly followed. Steven Matz and Anthony DeSclafani signed deals ahead of Thanksgiving, landing with the Cardinals and Giants, respectively.

We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.

2021-22 MLB free agent tracker
RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Carlos Correa (27)
SS
Unsigned
2
Corey Seager (27)
SS
Unsigned
3
Kris Bryant (29)
3B/OF
Unsigned
4
Marcus Semien (31)
2B
Unsigned
5
Freddie Freeman (32)
1B
Unsigned
6
Robbie Ray (30)
LHP
Unsigned
7
Max Scherzer (37)
RHP
Unsigned
8
Kevin Gausman (30)
RHP
Unsigned
9
Marcus Stroman (30)
RHP
Unsigned
10
Starling Marte (33)
OF
Unsigned
11
Trevor Story (29)
SS
Unsigned
12
Chris Taylor (31)
UTL
Unsigned
13
Javier Baez (28)
INF
Unsigned
14
Nick Castellanos (29)
OF
Unsigned
15Seiya SuzukiOFHiroshima Toyo Carp
Not yet posted
16
Clayton Kershaw (33)
LHP
Unsigned
17
Justin Verlander (38)
RHP Signed one-year deal (with player option)
18
Noah Syndergaard (29)
RHP Signed one-year deal
19
Eduardo Rodriguez (28)
LHP Signed five-year deal
20
Kenley Jansen (34)
RHP
Unsigned
21
Raisel Iglesias (31)
RHP
Unsigned
22
Anthony Rizzo (32)
1B
Unsigned
23
Michael Conforto (28)
OF
Unsigned
24
Jon Gray (30)
RHP
Unsigned
25
Brandon Belt (33)
1B Accepted Giants' qualifying offer
26
Kyle Schwarber (28)
OF/1B/DH
Unsigned
27
Nelson Cruz (41)
DH
Unsigned
28
Mark Canha (32)
UTL
Unsigned
29
Corey Kluber (35)
RHP
Unsigned
30
Steven Matz (30)
LHP Signed four-year deal
31
Carlos Rodon (28)
LHP
Unsigned
32
Michael Pineda (32)
RHP
Unsigned
33
Zack Greinke (38)
RHP
Unsigned
34
Corey Knebel (29)
RHP
Unsigned
35
Collin McHugh (34)
RHP
Unsigned
36
Danny Duffy (32)
LHP
Unsigned
37
Brooks Raley (33)
LHP
Unsigned
38
Kyle Seager (34)
3B
Unsigned
39
Jorge Soler (29)
OF
Unsigned
40
Eddie Rosario (30)
OF
Unsigned
41
Alex Wood (30)
LHP
Unsigned
42
Anthony DeSclafani (31)
RHP Signed three-year deal
43
Yusei Kikuchi (30)
LHP
Unsigned
44
Avisail Garcia (30)


Unsigned
45
Eduardo Escobar (32)
3B
Unsigned
46
Tommy Pham (33)
OF
Unsigned
47
Leury Garcia (30)
UTL
Unsigned
48
Joe Kelly (33)
RHP
Unsigned
49
Joc Pederson (29)
OF
Unsigned
50
Kendall Graveman (30)
RHP Signed three-year deal