Major League Baseball's free agency period is officially open. While the potential for a lockout come Dec. 1 (when the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires) could cause there to be a pause in activity for some unknown amount of time, teams who are eager to add to their rosters are getting their shopping started.

Eduardo Rodriguez became the first top-20 player to sign, as he inked a five-year deal with the Tigers on Nov. 15. Noah Snydergaard and Justin Verlander quickly followed. Steven Matz and Anthony DeSclafani signed deals ahead of Thanksgiving, landing with the Cardinals and Giants, respectively.

We'll be using this space to keep tabs on our top 50 free agents throughout the winter, work stoppage or otherwise. As we noted when those rankings were published, "the order is based on a combination of expected impact and annual average value." You can click here to find those rankings in their original form, complete with analysis of player.

Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason.