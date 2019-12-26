MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest signings, top 50 ranking as Edwin Encarnacion, Dellin Betances ink deals
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest offseason moves, we present our 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post we'll keep tabs on the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected average annual value and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.
Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Rendon (29)
|3B
|Signed
|2
Gerrit Cole (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|3
Stephen Strasburg (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|4
Josh Donaldson (34)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Yasmani Grandal (31)
|C
|Signed
|6
Madison Bumgarner (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|7
Zack Wheeler (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|8
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
|LHP
|Signed
|9
Cole Hamels (35)
|LHP
|Signed
|10
Dallas Keuchel (31)
|LHP
|Signed
|11
Mike Moustakas (31)
|INF
|Signed
|12
Didi Gregorius (29)
|SS
|Signed
|13
Marcell Ozuna (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|14
Yasiel Puig (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|15
Nicholas Castellanos (27)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Rich Hill (39)
|LHP
|Free agent
|17
Will Smith (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|18
Will Harris (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|19
Dellin Betances (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|20
Brett Gardner (36)
|OF
|Signed
|21
Jake Odorizzi (29)
|RHP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|22
Corey Dickerson (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|23
Howie Kendrick (36)
|UTL
|Signed
|24
Ben Zobrist (38)
|2B/OF
|Free agent
|25
Edwin Encarnacion (36)
|DH
|Signed
|26
Jose Abreu (32)
|1B
|Signed three-year extension
|27
Chris Martin (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|28
Kyle Gibson (32)
|RHSP
|Signed
|29
Justin Smoak (33)
|1B
|Signed
|30
Robinson Chirinos (35)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Travis d'Arnaud (30)
|C
|Signed
|32
Alex Avila (32)
|C
|Signed
|33
Hunter Pence (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|34
Drew Pomeranz (31)
|LHP
|Signed
|35
Kole Calhoun (32)
|OF
|Signed
|36
Tanner Roark (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|37
Julio Teheran (28)
|RHP
|Signed
|38
Michael Pineda (30)
|RHP
|Signed
|39
Eric Thames (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|40
Wade Miley (33)
|LHP
|Signed
|41
Alex Wood (28)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Scooter Gennett (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|43
Rick Porcello (30)
|RHP
|Signed
|44
Jose Iglesias (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|45
Gio Gonzalez (34)
|LHP
|Signed
|46
Todd Frazier (33)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|47
Ivan Nova (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|48
Jordan Lyles (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|49
Avisail Garcia (28)
|OF
|Signed
|50
Starlin Castro (29)
|2B
|Free agent
