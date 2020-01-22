MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest signings, top 50 ranking as Marcell Ozuna strikes deal with Braves
We're heading into the final stretch of the free agency period before spring training gets underway
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest hot stove moves, we present our 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post we'll keep tabs on the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected average annual value and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.
Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Rendon (29)
|3B
|Signed
|2
Gerrit Cole (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|3
Stephen Strasburg (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|4
Josh Donaldson (34)
|3B
|Signed
|5
Yasmani Grandal (31)
|C
|Signed
|6
Madison Bumgarner (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|7
Zack Wheeler (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|8
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
|LHP
|Signed
|9
Cole Hamels (36)
|LHP
|Signed
|10
Dallas Keuchel (32)
|LHP
|Signed
|11
Mike Moustakas (31)
|INF
|Signed
|12
Didi Gregorius (29)
|SS
|Signed
|13
Marcell Ozuna (29)
|OF
|Signed
|14
Yasiel Puig (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|15
Nicholas Castellanos (27)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Rich Hill (39)
|LHP
|Signed
|17
Will Smith (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|18
Will Harris (35)
|RHP
|Signed
|19
Dellin Betances (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|20
Brett Gardner (36)
|OF
|Signed
|21
Jake Odorizzi (29)
|RHP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|22
Corey Dickerson (30)
|OF
|Signed
|23
Howie Kendrick (36)
|UTL
|Signed
|24
Ben Zobrist (38)
|2B/OF
|Free agent
|25
Edwin Encarnacion (37)
|DH
|Signed
|26
Jose Abreu (32)
|1B
|Signed three-year extension
|27
Chris Martin (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|28
Kyle Gibson (32)
|RHSP
|Signed
|29
Justin Smoak (33)
|1B
|Signed
|30
Robinson Chirinos (35)
|C
|Signed
|31
Travis d'Arnaud (30)
|C
|Signed
|32
Alex Avila (32)
|C
|Signed
|33
Hunter Pence (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|34
Drew Pomeranz (31)
|LHP
|Signed
|35
Kole Calhoun (32)
|OF
|Signed
|36
Tanner Roark (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|37
Julio Teheran (28)
|RHP
|Signed
|38
Michael Pineda (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|39
Eric Thames (33)
|1B
|Signed
|40
Wade Miley (33)
|LHP
|Signed
|41
Alex Wood (29)
|LHP
|Signed
|42
Scooter Gennett (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|43
Rick Porcello (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|44
Jose Iglesias (30)
|SS
|Signed
|45
Gio Gonzalez (34)
|LHP
|Signed
|46
Todd Frazier (33)
|1B/3B
|Signed
|47
Ivan Nova (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|48
Jordan Lyles (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|49
Avisail Garcia (28)
|OF
|Signed
|50
Starlin Castro (29)
|2B
|Signed
