MLB Free Agent Tracker: Latest signings, top 50 ranking as Strasburg, Gregorius sign at Winter Meetings
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents this winter
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest offseason moves, we present our 2019-20 MLB Free Agent Tracker. In this post we'll keep tabs on the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: By a combination of expected average annual value and perceived likely impact -- a fancy way of saying risk was also factored in, meaning some older and/or injury-prone players might rank lower than anticipated. In other words, it's subjective. The exact order matters less than the general tiers offered within.
Anyway, below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Anthony Rendon (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|2
Gerrit Cole (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|3
Stephen Strasburg (31)
|RHP
|Signed
|4
Josh Donaldson (34)
|3B
|Free agent
|5
Yasmani Grandal (31)
|C
|Signed
|6
Madison Bumgarner (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|7
Zack Wheeler (29)
|RHP
|Signed
|8
Hyun-Jin Ryu (32)
|LHP
|Free agent
|9
Cole Hamels (35)
|LHP
|Signed
|10
Dallas Keuchel (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|11
Mike Moustakas (31)
|INF
|Signed
|12
Didi Gregorius (29)
|SS
|Signed
|13
Marcell Ozuna (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|14
Yasiel Puig (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|15
Nicholas Castellanos (27)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Rich Hill (39)
|LHP
|Free agent
|17
Will Smith (30)
|LHP
|Signed
|18
Will Harris (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|19
Dellin Betances (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|20
Brett Gardner (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|21
Jake Odorizzi (29)
|RHP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|22
Corey Dickerson (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|23
Howie Kendrick (36)
|UTL
|Signed
|24
Ben Zobrist (38)
|2B/OF
|Free agent
|25
Edwin Encarnacion (36)
|DH
|Free agent
|26
Jose Abreu (32)
|1B
|Signed three-year extension
|27
Chris Martin (33)
|RHP
|Signed
|28
Kyle Gibson (32)
|RHSP
|Signed
|29
Justin Smoak (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|30
Robinson Chirinos (35)
|C
|Free agent
|31
Travis d'Arnaud (30)
|C
|Signed
|32
Alex Avila (32)
|C
|Signed
|33
Hunter Pence (36)
|OF
|Free agent
|34
Drew Pomeranz (31)
|LHP
|Signed
|35
Kole Calhoun (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|36
Tanner Roark (33)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Julio Teheran (28)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
Michael Pineda (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|39
Eric Thames (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|40
Wade Miley (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|41
Alex Wood (28)
|LHP
|Free agent
|42
Scooter Gennett (29)
|2B
|Free agent
|43
Rick Porcello (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|44
Jose Iglesias (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|45
Gio Gonzalez (34)
|LHP
|Free agent
|46
Todd Frazier (33)
|1B/3B
|Free agent
|47
Ivan Nova (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|48
Jordan Lyles (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|49
Avisail Garcia (28)
|OF
|Free agent
|50
Starlin Castro (29)
|2B
|Free agent
