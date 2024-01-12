The calendar has flipped to 2024. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in about a month. Opening Day is approaching. Yet plenty of notable MLB free agents remain on the market, which has been slow to develop this offseason. The Dodgers signed the two best free agents in December, spending more than $1 billion combined on Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. But even with those names off the board, things have yet to really pick up in MLB free agency here in January.

Marcus Stroman became the latest notable name to ink a deal, as the veteran righty returned to New York with a two-year Yankees contract on Jan. 11. The Cubs, Stroman's former team, also signed Japanese lefty Shota Imanaga this month.

Four of CBS Sports' top 10 free agents remain unsigned, and 13 of our top 25 players are still on the board. Cody Bellinger, Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery and Josh Hader are some of the players who are still looking for the right deal.

You can check out our top 50 free agent list, including write-ups on every player, here. CBS Sports will be keeping track of the top 50 free agents on the market below.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker