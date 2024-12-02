montas-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The MLB offseason is here, and we got our first major free-agent signing is already in the books Blake Snell is joining the Dodgers on a five-year, $182 million deal as the World Series champs added more rotation depth and star power. Snell, the 2023 National League Cy Young winner, had much better luck in his second try in free agency after settling for a shorter deal with the Giants last winter. It appears it's a good offseason to be a starting pitcher, and there's no doubt the top free agent on the market is going to get paid.

Juan Soto, the 26-year-old superstar, leads the list as the best available free agent. His market is expected to turn into a New York fight between the Mets and Yankees, though all 30 teams should be dying for his services. Will Blake Snell have more luck in his second straight year on the market after opting out of his Giants contract? Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

Yusei Kikuchi was the first of CBS Sports' top 50 free agents to sign, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Angels on Nov. 25. Frankie Montas has agreed to a deal with the Mets on a two-year, $34 million deal. You can check out the rest of the top 50 list, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF
Free agent
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP
Free agent
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (31)
LHP Agreed to five-year, $182 million deal
5
Max Fried (30)
LHP
Free agent
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS
Free agent
7Roki SasakiRHPChiba Lotte Marines
Free agent
8
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP
Free agent
9
Sean Manaea (32)
LHP
Free agent
10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP
Free agent
11
Pete Alonso (29)
1B
Free agent
12
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP
Free agent
13
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP
Free agent
14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS
Free agent
15
Anthony Santander (30)
OF
Free agent
16
Joc Pederson (32)
OF
Free agent
17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF
Free agent
18
Christian Walker (33)
1B
Free agent
19
Luis Severino (30)
RHP
Free agent
20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP Agreed to three-year, $63 million deal
21
Gleyber Torres (27)
2B
Free agent
22
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP
Free agent
23
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP
Free agent
24
Jeff Hoffman (31)
RHP
Free agent
25
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF
Free agent
26
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP
Free agent
27
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP
Free agent
28
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
29
Charlie Morton (41)
RHP
Free agent
30
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF
Free agent
32
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
33
Jose Quintana (35)
RHP
Free agent
34
Carlos Estevez (31)
RHP
Free agent
35
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
36
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP
Free agent
37
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP
Free agent
38
Michael Lorenzen (32)
RHP
Free agent
39
Harrison Bader (30)
OF
Free agent
40
Michael Conforto (31)
OF
Free agent
41
Justin Turner (40)
1B/DH
Free agent
42
Carlos Santana (38)
1B
Free agent
43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B
Free agent
44
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
45
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP Agreed to two-year, $34 million deal
46
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
47
Jesse Winker (31)
OF
Free agent
48
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP
Free agent
49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP
Free agent
50
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent