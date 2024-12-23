The MLB offseason is here, and the hot stove has heated up in December. The Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes ended Dec. 8 as the slugger agreed to a record 15-year, $765 million contract with the Mets. The ripple effects of Soto's deal will be felt all winter. The Yankees pivoted after losing their star, signing starter Max Fried and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt in free agency and making notable moves on the trade market.

Christian Walker agreed to a deal with the Astros on Dec. 20, a week after Houston traded Kyle Tucker to the Cubs. Walker's signing, along with the acquisition of Isaac Parades in the Tucker deal, likely signals the end of the Alex Bregman era in Houston. Bregman is one best players remaining on the free-agent market, and more than of of the top 50 free agents remain unsigned.

Sean Manaea (Mets), Blake Snell (Dodgers), Willy Adames (Giants), Shane Bieber (Guardians), Joc Pederson (Rangers) and Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) are among the other big names to sign free-agent deals this winter.

You can check out our top 50 free agent rankings, which include write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker