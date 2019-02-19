MLB Free Agent Tracker: Padres sign Machado, latest hot stove signings, ranking 50 best players available for 2019
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest free agent moves, we present our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Here we'll keep track of the top 50 free agents, as determined by our panel of MLB experts: R.J. Anderson, Katherine Acquavella, Mike Axisa, Dayn Perry and Matt Snyder.
How rankings were determined: Each of us five voted on the top 50 players and we averaged the rankings.
Here is our 2018-19 MLB Free Agent Tracker. Check back throughout the offseason for signing updates.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Bryce Harper (26)
|OF
|Free agent
|2
Manny Machado (26)
|SS
|Agreed upon
|3
Patrick Corbin (29)
|LHSP
|Signed
|4
A.J. Pollock (31)
|OF
|Signed
|5
Josh Donaldson (33)
|3B
|Signed
|6
Yasmani Grandal (30)
|C
|Signed
|7
Dallas Keuchel (31)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|8
Nelson Cruz (38)
|DH
|Signed
|9
Andrew McCutchen (32)
|OF
|Signed
|10
Charlie Morton (35)
|RHSP
|Signed
|11
Michael Brantley (31)
|OF
|Signed
|12
Craig Kimbrel (30)
|RHRP
|Free agent
|13
Wilson Ramos (31)
|C
|Signed
|14
J.A. Happ (36)
|LHSP
|Signed
|15
Nathan Eovaldi (29)
|RHSP
|Signed
|16
Jed Lowrie (34)
|2B
|Signed
|17
Adam Ottavino (33)
|RHRP
|Signed
|18
Hyun-Jin Ryu (31)
|LHSP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|19
Mike Moustakas (30)
|3B
|Signed
|20
Marwin Gonzalez (29)
|UT
|Free agent
|21
Andrew Miller (33)
|LHRP
|Signed
|22
David Robertson (33)
|RHRP
|Signed
|23
CC Sabathia (38)
|LHSP
|Signed
|24
DJ LeMahieu (30)
|2B
|Signed
|25
Gio Gonzalez (33)
|LHSP
|Free agent
|26
Kelvin Herrera (29)
|RHRP
|Signed
|27
Adam Jones (33)
|OF
|Free agent
|28
Garrett Richards (30)
|RHSP
|Signed
|29
Cody Allen (30)
|RHRP
|Signed
|30
Joe Kelly (30)
|RHRP
|Signed
|31
Brian McCann (34)
|C
|Signed
|32
Daniel Murphy (33)
|2B
|Signed
|33
Steve Pearce (35)
|1B
|Signed
|34
Kurt Suzuki (35)
|C
|Signed
|35
Zack Britton (31)
|LHRP
|Signed
|36
Nick Markakis (35)
|OF
|Signed
|37
Asdrubal Cabrera (33)
|IF
|Signed
|38
Wade Miley (32)
|LHSP
|Signed
|39
Trevor Cahill (30)
|RHP
|Signed
|40
Jose Iglesias (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|41
Josh Harrison (31)
|UT
|Free agent
|42
Lonnie Chisenhall (30)
|OF
|Signed
|43
Lance Lynn (31)
|RHSP
|Signed
|44
Clay Buchholz (34)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|45
Ervin Santana (36)
|RHSP
|Free agent
|46
Matt Harvey (29)
|RHSP
|Signed
|47
Jung Ho Kang (31)
|IF
|Signed
|48
Joakim Soria (34)
|RHRP
|Signed
|49
Evan Gattis (32)
|DH
|Free agent
|50
Shawn Kelley (34)
|RHRP
|Signed
