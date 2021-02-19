Spring training is here, and Major League Baseball's hot stove has finally heated up in recent weeks. Almost all of the top free agents have signed new deals, most recently Trevor Bauer, Marcell Ozuna and Justin Turner. But valuable players like Jackie Bradley and Jake Odorizzi are still on the market. For the sake of keeping you, the baseball enthusiast, informed of the latest hot stove moves, we present our 2020-21 MLB Free Agent Tracker.
In this post, we'll keep tabs on the 60 best free agents. This winter has been a long one for free agents, with teams taking a fiscally conservative approach because of the global pandemic. Nonetheless, the free-agent market opened back in November and we honored the occasion by ranking and analyzing the 60 best free agents available this winter. Why 60 instead of the customary 50? Because the market is bigger than usual, and so too should be the list.
Below you'll find our tracker, complete with the player, their rank, their last team, and their new team. We'll keep this updated throughout the offseason, so make sure to bookmark it for easy access.
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
George Springer (31)
|CF
|Signed
|2
J.T. Realmuto (29)
|C
|Signed
|3
Trevor Bauer (30)
|SP
|Signed
|4
DJ LeMahieu (32)
|2B
|Signed
|5
Marcus Stroman (29)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|6
Marcell Ozuna (30)
|DH
|Signed
|7
Justin Turner (36)
|3B
|Signed
|8
Michael Brantley (33)
|DH
|Signed
|9
Andrelton Simmons (31)
|SS
|Signed
|10
Masahiro Tanaka (32)
|SP
|Rakuten Eagles of Japan's NPB
|Signed
|11
Marcus Semien (30)
|SS
|Signed
|12
Jackie Bradley (30)
|CF
|Free agent
|13
Joc Pederson (28)
|LF
|Signed
|14
Nelson Cruz (40)
|DH
|Signed
|15
James McCann (30)
|C
|Signed
|16
Kevin Gausman (30)
|SP
|Accepted qualifying offer
|17
Didi Gregorius (31)
|SS
|Signed
|18
James Paxton (32)
|SP
|Signed
|19
Kolten Wong (30)
|2B
|Signed
|20
Liam Hendriks (32)
|RP
|Signed
|21
Brad Hand (30)
|RP
|Signed
|22
Adam Wainwright (39)
|SP
|Signed
|23
Charlie Morton (37)
|SP
|Signed
|24
Yadier Molina (38)
|C
|Signed
|25
Adam Eaton (32)
|RF
|Signed
|26
Brett Gardner (37)
|LF
|Signed
|27
Jake Odorizzi (30)
|SP
|Free agent
|28
Taijuan Walker (28)
|SP
|Free agent
|29
Mike Minor (33)
|SP
|Signed
|30
Corey Kluber (34)
|SP
|Signed
|31
Tommy La Stella (32)
|2B
|Signed
|32
Cesar Hernandez (30)
|2B
|Signed
|33
Robbie Grossman (31)
|LF
|Signed
|34
Pedro Baez (32)
|RP
|Signed
|35
Alex Colome (32)
|RP
|Signed
|36
Blake Treinen (32)
|RP
|Signed
|37
Trevor May (31)
|RP
|Signed
|38
Trevor Rosenthal (30)
|RP
|Signed
|39
Jonathan Schoop (29)
|2B
|Signed
|40
Yasiel Puig (30)
|RF
|Free agent
|41
Jurickson Profar (28)
|2B
|Signed
|42
Mitch Moreland (35)
|1B
|Signed
|43
C.J. Cron (31)
|1B
|Signed
|44
Brad Miller (31)
|DH/2B
|Signed
|45
Carlos Santana (34)
|1B
|Signed
|46
Shane Greene (32)
|RP
|Free agent
|47
Mark Melancon (35)
|RP
|Signed
|48
Kirby Yates (33)
|RP
|Signed
|49
Ken Giles (30)
|RP
|Signed
|50
Marwin Gonzalez (31)
|1B
|Signed
|51
Enrique Hernandez (29)
|2B
|Signed
|52
Jose Quintana (32)
|SP
|Signed
|53
Trevor Cahill (32)
|SP
|Free agent
|54
Drew Smyly (31)
|SP
|Signed
|55
Shin-Soo Choo (38)
|LF
|Free agent
|56
Robbie Ray (29)
|SP
|Signed
|57
Yusmeiro Petit (36)
|RP
|Signed
|58
Tyler Clippard (36)
|RP
|Free agent
|59
Tony Watson (35)
|RP
|Signed
|60
Anthony Bass (33)
|RP
|Signed