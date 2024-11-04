soto-getty-1.png
Getty Images

The MLB offseason is here and with it comes a feeding frenzy of free-agent signings. Or maybe less a frenzy and more a long slog until March (if we're lucky). Even so, there's something for everyone: sluggers, aces, contact guys, lights-out closers. Whatever you're looking for, it's on the market.

Juan Soto, the 26-year-old superstar, leads the list as the best available free agent. His market is expected to turn into a New York fight between the Mets and Yankees, though all 30 teams should be dying for his services. Will Blake Snell have more luck in his second straight year on the market after opting out of his Giants contract? Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

You can check out our top 50 free agents, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker

RankPlayerPOSLast TeamNew TeamStatus
1
Juan Soto (26)
OF
Free agent
2
Corbin Burnes (30)
RHP
Free agent
3
Alex Bregman (30)
3B
Free agent
4
Blake Snell (31)
LHP
Free agent
5
Max Fried (30)
LHP
Free agent
6
Willy Adames (29)
SS
Free agent
7
Jack Flaherty (29)
RHP
Free agent
8
Sean Manaea (32)
LHP
Free agent
9
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
RHP
Free agent
10
Pete Alonso (29)
1B
Free agent
11
Max Scherzer (40)
RHP
Free agent
12
Shane Bieber (29)
RHP
Free agent
13
Ha-seong Kim (29)
SS
Free agent
14
Anthony Santander (30)
OF
Free agent
15
Joc Pederson (32)
OF
Free agent
16
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
OF
Free agent
17
Christian Walker (33)
1B
Free agent
18
Luis Severino (30)
RHP
Free agent
19
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
LHP
Free agent
20
Gleyber Torres (27)
2B
Free agent
21
Blake Treinen (36)
RHP
Free agent
22
Clay Holmes (31)
RHP
Free agent
23
Jeff Hoffman (31)
RHP
Free agent
24
Jurickson Profar (31)
OF
Free agent
25
Walker Buehler (30)
RHP
Free agent
26
Tanner Scott (30)
LHP
Free agent
27
Nick Pivetta (31)
RHP
Free agent
28
Charlie Morton (40)
RHP
Free agent
29
Kenley Jansen (37)
RHP
Free agent
30
Tyler O'Neill (29)
OF
Free agent
31
Andrew Heaney (33)
LHP
Free agent
32
Jose Quintana (35)
RHP
Free agent
33
Carlos Estevez (31)
RHP
Free agent
34
David Robertson (39)
RHP
Free agent
35
Kirby Yates (37)
RHP
Free agent
36
Nick Martinez (34)
RHP
Free agent
37
Michael Lorenzen (32)
RHP
Free agent
38
Harrison Bader (30)
OF
Free agent
39
Michael Conforto (31)
OF
Free agent
40
Justin Turner (39)
1B/DH
Free agent
41
Carlos Santana (38)
1B
Free agent
42
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
1B
Free agent
43
J.D. Martinez (37)
DH
Free agent
44
Frankie Montas (31)
RHP
Free agent
45
Yoan Moncada (29)
3B
Free agent
46
Jesse Winker (31)
OF
Free agent
47
A.J. Minter (31)
LHP
Free agent
48
Aroldis Chapman (36)
LHP
Free agent
49
Donovan Solano (36)
1B
Free agent
50
Kevin Newman (31)
SS
Free agent