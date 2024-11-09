The MLB offseason is here and with it comes a feeding frenzy of free-agent signings. Or maybe less a frenzy and more a long slog until March (if we're lucky). Even so, there's something for everyone: sluggers, aces, contact guys, lights-out closers. Whatever you're looking for, it's on the market.
Juan Soto, the 26-year-old superstar, leads the list as the best available free agent. His market is expected to turn into a New York fight between the Mets and Yankees, though all 30 teams should be dying for his services. Will Blake Snell have more luck in his second straight year on the market after opting out of his Giants contract? Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.
You can check out our top 50 free agents, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.
2024-25 MLB free agent tracker
|Rank
|Player
|POS
|Last Team
|New Team
|Status
|1
Juan Soto (26)
|OF
|Free agent
|2
Corbin Burnes (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|3
Alex Bregman (30)
|3B
|Free agent
|4
Blake Snell (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|5
Max Fried (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|6
Willy Adames (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|7
|Roki Sasaki
|RHP
|Chiba Lotte Marines
|Free agent
|8
Jack Flaherty (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|9
Sean Manaea (32)
|LHP
|Free agent
|10
Nathan Eovaldi (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|11
Pete Alonso (29)
|1B
|Free agent
|12
Max Scherzer (40)
|RHP
|Free agent
|13
Shane Bieber (29)
|RHP
|Free agent
|14
Ha-seong Kim (29)
|SS
|Free agent
|15
Anthony Santander (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|16
Joc Pederson (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|17
Teoscar Hernandez (32)
|OF
|Free agent
|18
Christian Walker (33)
|1B
|Free agent
|19
Luis Severino (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|20
Yusei Kikuchi (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|21
Gleyber Torres (27)
|2B
|Free agent
|22
Blake Treinen (36)
|RHP
|Free agent
|23
Clay Holmes (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|24
Jeff Hoffman (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|25
Jurickson Profar (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|26
Walker Buehler (30)
|RHP
|Free agent
|27
Tanner Scott (30)
|LHP
|Free agent
|28
Nick Pivetta (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|29
Charlie Morton (40)
|RHP
|Free agent
|30
Kenley Jansen (37)
|RHP
|Free agent
|31
Tyler O'Neill (29)
|OF
|Free agent
|32
Andrew Heaney (33)
|LHP
|Free agent
|33
Jose Quintana (35)
|RHP
|Free agent
|34
Carlos Estevez (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|35
David Robertson (39)
|RHP
|Free agent
|36
Kirby Yates (37)
|RHP
|Free agent
|37
Nick Martinez (34)
|RHP
|Free agent
|38
Michael Lorenzen (32)
|RHP
|Free agent
|39
Harrison Bader (30)
|OF
|Free agent
|40
Michael Conforto (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|41
Justin Turner (39)
|1B/DH
|Free agent
|42
Carlos Santana (38)
|1B
|Free agent
|43
Paul Goldschmidt (37)
|1B
|Free agent
|44
J.D. Martinez (37)
|DH
|Free agent
|45
Frankie Montas (31)
|RHP
|Free agent
|46
Yoan Moncada (29)
|3B
|Free agent
|47
Jesse Winker (31)
|OF
|Free agent
|48
A.J. Minter (31)
|LHP
|Free agent
|49
Aroldis Chapman (36)
|LHP
|Free agent
|50
Donovan Solano (36)
|1B
|Free agent