The MLB offseason is here and with it comes a feeding frenzy of free-agent signings. Or maybe less a frenzy and more a long slog until March (if we're lucky). Even so, there's something for everyone: sluggers, aces, contact guys, lights-out closers. Whatever you're looking for, it's on the market.

Juan Soto, the 26-year-old superstar, leads the list as the best available free agent. His market is expected to turn into a New York fight between the Mets and Yankees, though all 30 teams should be dying for his services. Will Blake Snell have more luck in his second straight year on the market after opting out of his Giants contract? Will a team believe enough in Anthony Santander's power outburst to give him a multi-year deal? What about Gleyber Torres' resurgence? Can Max Scherzer stay healthy? What can anyone expect from Roki Sasaki? All of these questions, and more, will dictate the winter.

Yusei Kikuchi is the first of CBS Sports' top 50 free agents to sign, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million deal with the Angels. You can check out the rest of the top 50 list, including write-ups on every player. CBS Sports will be keeping track of where they land below.

2024-25 MLB free agent tracker