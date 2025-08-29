Welcome back to a little Friday Night lines here at CBS Sports, where I'll grab two plays, try and hit on a home run and then toss out a Future.

This week's edition might seem a little slanted, but that's by design, as it's the birthday of a certain Cubs fan who went to IU and writes this column. Let's get to the homer-ific picks!

Lines courtesy of DraftKings.

Kyle Schwarber over 2.5 H+R+RBI (+100)

Sure, my fellow Hoosier is always going to be a homer pick for me, but we're also riding the hot hand, as Schwarber hit four home runs with nine RBI on Thursday night. He was in a rut before that, but these things happen with Schwarber. He'll go in slumps for several days where it looks like he's never going to get a hit again, and then he bursts through and looks like the best player ever.

The setting on Friday night is ripe for more fireworks. Citizens Bank Park in Philly is the best home run park for lefties in the majors and Schwarber swings left-handed. Braves pitcher Bryce Elder -- a righty and Schwarber carves them up -- has a 6.12 ERA with 20 home runs allowed in 117 ⅔ innings this season.

In 65 home games this season, Schwarber has hit .271 with a .658 slugging percentage and 27 homers. He has 65 hits, 69 RBI and 54 runs, or an average of 2.89 H+R+RBI per game. We just need an average Schwarber game, not a herculean four-homer game that he provided last night.

Germán Márquez over 3.5 earned runs allowed (+115)

The Cubs are coming off a horrible series in San Francisco, where pretty much everything went wrong. Things will change in Denver. Germán Márquez gets the ball for the Rockies in Coors Field, where he has a 5.31 ERA this season. Lefties have tuned him up with a .315/.386/.530 slash line this season, and the Cubs have some dangerous lefties like Kyle Tucker, Pete Crow-Armstrong, Michael Busch and Ian Happ (switch-hitter). Rookie Owen Caissie might get some cuts in, too. Happ and Tucker, in addition to right-handed-swinging Dansby Swanson, have crushed Márquez in his career, too.

The only concerns here are that Márquez doesn't last long enough to allow the fourth earned run, or an error opens the door to a lot of unearned runs. For those worried about such things transpiring, feel free to look at the team total (6.5), but I like the plus money here, and I think Márquez is going to be expected to throw five or six innings and that's plenty of time for the Cubs.

Home run play: Kyle Tucker +360

Tucker went 1 for 2 with a line drive single, a deep flyout and a walk against Márquez in Wrigley Field earlier this season. He's 3 for 7 with a triple in his career against the right-hander.

The Cubs' right fielder recently went through a horrific stretch, but in the last week, he's righted the ship. In his last six games, Tucker is 9 for 22 (.409) with two doubles and three home runs. He's got a great opportunity in Coors Field against a pitcher who has been obliterated by lefties all season.

Futures play: Cade Horton wins NL Rookie of the Year +125

Horton takes the mound in Coors Field on Friday, so if there are concerns with him having a rough outing, maybe hold off on this bet and let the odds move to a more favorable position afterward?

Horton is now 8-4 with a 2.88 ERA (133 ERA+), 1.16 WHIP and 77 strikeouts in 93 ⅔ innings. Those aren't overwhelming numbers, but the NL Rookie of the Year field isn't overwhelming. And Horton is trending toward amazing. In fact, he's there already. In his last seven starts, he has a 0.49 ERA and 0.78 WHIP with 34 strikeouts in 37 innings (a blister cut one outing short). He hasn't allowed more than one run in a start since July 9.