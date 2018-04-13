MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Albies keeps shining as Braves win

Hankering for a full slate in MLB action in which every team plays? Friday is here to help. Let's dig in ...

Albies keeps slugging

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is off to an impressive start to his age-21 season. He entered Friday having already homered four times -- notable, given last season's 15 homers across the majors and minors accounted for nearly 70 percent of his career total.

Albies didn't homer on Friday afternoon against the Cubs, but he found a way to bump his .630 slugging percentage up to .644 by doubling twice in a Braves victory. Albies also contributed on the defensive end with two fine exhibitions of glovework:

The Blizzard of Ozz tour making its latest stop.⁰⁰#ChopOn pic.twitter.com/dUTxdMKJsX — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 13, 2018

Quite nice.

Albies is now hitting .288/.300/.644 on the season. The on-base percentage could use some work (he hasn't yet drawn a walk in 61 plate appearances), but that's a heck of a first couple weeks for the majors' youngest player.

