MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Albies keeps shining as Braves win
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
Hankering for a full slate in MLB action in which every team plays? Friday is here to help. Let's dig in ...
Friday's scores
- Braves 4, Cubs 0 (box score)
- Cardinals at Reds, 6:40 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Tigers, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Blue Jays at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Pirates at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- White Sox at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Angels at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Giants at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Albies keeps slugging
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is off to an impressive start to his age-21 season. He entered Friday having already homered four times -- notable, given last season's 15 homers across the majors and minors accounted for nearly 70 percent of his career total.
Albies didn't homer on Friday afternoon against the Cubs, but he found a way to bump his .630 slugging percentage up to .644 by doubling twice in a Braves victory. Albies also contributed on the defensive end with two fine exhibitions of glovework:
Quite nice.
Albies is now hitting .288/.300/.644 on the season. The on-base percentage could use some work (he hasn't yet drawn a walk in 61 plate appearances), but that's a heck of a first couple weeks for the majors' youngest player.
Quick hits
- The Mets are now down two catchers after Kevin Plawecki hit the DL with a hand fracture. Starting catcher Travis d'Arnaud will soon undergo Tommy John surgery. Plawecki is expected to be out three to four weeks.
- Speaking of which, the Mets reportedly have interest in trading for Marlins C J.T. Realmuto.
- The Blue Jays have placed 3B Josh Donaldson on the DL with shoulder inflammation.
- As expected, Angels RHP J.C. Ramirez will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2018 season.
- Athletics C Bruce Maxwell has reached a plea agreement pursuant to his October 2017 arrest on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.
- Angels RHP/DH Shohei Ohtani has been moved up to seventh in the batting order for Friday night's game.
