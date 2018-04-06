MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Brantley plays key role in return

A nine-game Friday slate became an eight-game slate because of this somewhat unusual weather event ...

. @SFGiants and @Dodgers postponed tonight in San Francisco. Per Giants announcement, only the "sixth rainout at AT&T Park and the first since the Astros and Giants were washed out on April 12, 2006." @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) April 6, 2018

The Dodgers and Giants will make up that game as part of an April 28 doubleheader. Now let's dig into those games left standing ...

Friday's games

Indians 3, Royals 2 (box score)

Braves at Rockies (GameTracker)

Reds at Pirates (GameTracker)

Orioles at Yankees (GameTracker)

Blue Jays at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET - DELAYED (GameTracker)

Cubs at Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Padres at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Giants , POSTPONED

Brantley returns to Indians

Outfielder Michael Brantley has of course been waylaid by injuries in recent years. In 2016 and 2017, Brantley was limited to just 101 total games first because of major shoulder problems and then because of ankle surgery. Some observers were even surprised when the Indians picked up his $11.5 million option for 2018. Brantley's now in his age-31 season, and it feels like a long time since he finished third in the AL MVP balloting back in 2014.

Prior to Friday's home opener against the Royals, though, the Tribe activated Brantley, put him in left, and batted him fifth in the lineup. The last time Brantley attempted a comeback, his ability to hit was still compromised by shoulder and biceps issues, but this time he has no such concerns at the plate -- at least outside of rust and age. In the second inning, Brantley came up with the bases loaded, no outs, and the Indians trailing 2-1. He promptly took care of a first-pitch fastball from Danny Duffy ...

A smooth start to the Doctor's 2018 campaign.#RallyTogetherpic.twitter.com/kK2U5wR4jP — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) April 6, 2018

Not exactly a blast, but Brantley will take a two-RBI single of any kind given recent circumstances -- especially one that provides the eventual margin of victory. He went to strike out looking in the third, ground out sharply to third in the sixth, and ground out to second in the eighth.

In all, it was a promising return to action for Brantley. Potentially, he'll be a key piece for the AL Central favorites. They have some outfield depth, what with Bradley Zimmer, Lonnie Chisenhall, Tyler Naquin, and Brandon Guyer all in the fold. Brantley, though, has an offensive ceiling that said outfield mix really needs.

