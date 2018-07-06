MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Braves, Brewers square off in Milwaukee

Friday night during baseball season generally means one of two things. Fifteen night games or 14 night games with one afternoon tilt in Wrigley. On this Friday, we get the latter. Let's dive in.

Friday's scores

NL division leaders square off

Game 2 of the series between the two teams that have called Milwaukee home takes place Friday night. Yes, Milwaukee.

Given that the Dodgers have taken a percentage-points lead in the NL West, it's reasonable to say these are the two surprise first-place teams in the majors, though the holds are tenuous: The Braves lead the Phillies by just one game in the NL East, while the Brewers are up 1 1/2 games over the Cubs, though the two teams are tied in losses with 35 each.

One of these teams is hot right now, while the other is not. After the Brewers took Game 1 of the series Thursday, they have now won four straight games. The Braves have lost three straight.

The game Friday night pits two young and very capable starting pitchers against each other. The Braves send Mike Foltynewicz (6-4, 2.02 ERA) in hopes of him playing stopper to the losing streak. In two starts since returning from the DL he's been great at run prevention (0.90 ERA) but has been inefficient and hasn't gotten past the fifth inning yet, thanks in part to seven walks in 10 innings.

The Brewers counter with 22-year-old rookie Freddy Peralta (3-1, 2.28). He suffered his first loss of the season last time out (5 IP, 5 H, 3 ER) and looks to bounce back.

NL winning streaks on the line

We already mentioned the Brewers' four-game winning streak, and there are a few of those in the NL. The Phillies have won four straight heading into their matchup in Pittsburgh, where the Pirates have lost three in a row. The Dodgers -- as noted above -- have moved into first place with a four-game winning streak. They'll be taking on Mike Trout's Angels in some fun interleague action.

The longest winning streak in baseball, though, belongs to the Cubs at six games. They play host to the Reds in matinee action in Wrigley, and while to casual fans that might look like an easy matchup, it's far from it. The Reds have won 16 of their last 22 games and swept the Cubs in four games in Cincinnati during that stretch.

It'll be lefty replacement starter Mike Montgomery (3-1, 2.43 ERA as a starter) against Tyler Mahle (6-6, 3.83).

Mariners looking to keep winning

Those expecting the Mariners to fall apart have been waiting quite a while. They won again Thursday night, meaning they have now won nine of their last 10. Since May 17, they are 32-13, which is the best record in the majors. They only bad stretch came when they had to visit the Yankees and Red Sox consecutively, so that's pretty forgivable, no?

The Mariners still trail the Astros in the AL West by 1 1/2 games, but they have a 7 1/2 game lead for the second AL wild card and SportsLine gives them a 94.9 percent chance to break the longest playoff drought in the majors.

Friday night, the Mariners begin hosting a series against the Rockies. It's German Marquez (6-8, 5.14) against Felix Hernandez (8-6, 5.11). Chances are it won't be as bad a pitching matchup as the ERAs suggest. Marquez has a 2.76 ERA and 1.00 WHIP away from Coors Field, while King Felix has a 3.13 ERA in his last four starts and the Rockies are awful on the road (.231/.298/.388 as a team).

Quick hits

Live team updates