MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cardinals looking to halt free fall

Cardinals looking to stop collapse

Gosh, things are not going well for the Cardinals right now. They were trounced by the Brewers in their series opener Thursday night, and St. Louis has now lost seven of their last nine games and eight of their last 11 games. Their recent play summed up in one GIF:

The good news: The Cardinals are still in the race. I mean, there's still more than half the season to play. They do need to snap out of this funk soon though, and there's no better time to do it than this weekend in Milwaukee. The Cardinals are 5 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the NL Central and they're only two games behind the Nationals for the second wild-card spot.

As for the Brewers, they bounced back from three straight losses -- they lost five of eight at one point recently -- with back-to-back wins the last two days. They're going to have a hard enough time holding off the Cubs in the NL Central. Beating up on the Cardinals this weekend and pushing them even further back in the standings will make life that much easier going forward.

Friday night the Cardinals will start the impressive Jack Flaherty (3-2, 2.66 ERA) against productive journeyman Junior Guerra (3-5, 2.89 ERA).

Phillies, Nationals battle for second place

A race for second place isn't particularly exciting, but in this case, it means sole possession of the second wild-card spot. Also, it's June 22, so the standings don't matter too much right now. That said, both the Phillies and Nationals want to claim second place this weekend so they make a run at the first-place Braves. Gotta get into second place before you can aim for first.

Here are the NL East standings heading into Friday night's action:

Braves: 43-30 Nationals: 40-33 (3 GB) Phillies: 39-33 (3 1/2 GB) Mets: 31-41 (11 1/2 GB) Marlins: 29-46 (15 GB)

Believe it or not, this is only the second series of the season between the Nationals and Phillies. The Nationals took two of three from the Phillies at Nationals Park back in May. Starting Friday night, these two clubs will play 16 more times this season. Roughly one out of every six games the rest of the way will be against each other.

In Friday's series opener at Nationals Park, the Nats will send Tanner Roark (3-7, 3.87 ERA) to the mound against Zach Eflin (4-2, 3.43 ERA).

Red Sox get second shot at LeBlanc

Last Saturday veteran journeyman Wade LeBlanc threw the game of his life at Safeco Field, holding the Red Sox to two hits in 7 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out nine and retired 22 straight batters at one point.

By Game Score, it was rather easily the best start of LeBlanc's career. Since moving into the rotation a few weeks ago the soft-tossing lefty has a 2.06 ERA in nine starts and 48 innings. Opponents have hit .215/.261/.356 against him. LeBlanc's out-of-nowhere excellence is a reason the Mariners are currently on pace for 99 wins.

On Friday, LeBlanc will face the Red Sox again, this time at Fenway Park. The Mariners are asking him to stop the bleeding -- Seattle was just swept by the Yankees and they've lost four straight games overall -- though expecting a repeat of last Saturday is unrealistic. I'm sure they'd happily settle for six innings of two-run ball, or thereabouts.

The Red Sox will counter with knuckleballer Steven Wright in Friday's series opener. Wright has allowed five runs in 36 2/3 innings since returning from a knee injury, and he allowed one run in seven innings in the loss to LeBlanc last Saturday. Boston has lost four of their last six games as they try to keep pace with the red-hot Yankees.

