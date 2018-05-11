MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs' Contreras blasts White Sox

The weekend begins with a full 15-game slate of baseball action on Friday. Here is everything you need to know about the day's MLB action.

Friday's scores

Contreras has huge day in Cubs rout

The Cubs and White Sox met for the first time this season on Friday. No one seemed happier about that than Cubs catcher Willson Contreras.

Contreras had a big afternoon, notching a pair of home runs and doubles while driving in seven of the Cubs' 11 runs. His 12 total bases represent the second most in a game this season, and ties the second most ever by a Cubs catcher -- tying Dioner Navarro and Clyde McCullough. The most remains George Mitterwald's 14 back in 1974. (Amusingly enough, Navarro's game came nearly five years ago, on May 29, against the White Sox.)

Contreras entered Friday hitting .246/.326/.407. He's now up to .268/.343/.488.

McCutchen returns to Pittsburgh

For the first time in his career, Andrew McCutchen will be a visiting player at PNC Park this weekend. The former Pirates star and his new Giants teammates open a three-game series in Pittsburgh on Friday night. Of course McCutchen is looking forward to it.

I’m baaaaack — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) May 11, 2018

McCutchen is, by almost any measure, one of the greatest players in Pirates history. He is fourth on the franchise's all-time home runs list and he is top 10 in pretty much every meaningful statistic, including total bases, OPS+, and and WAR.

Moreso than the stats, McCutchen was at the center of the team's recent turnaround, helping them end their 21-year postseason drought. He carried the team to back-to-back-to-back postseason appearances for only the third time in franchise history, he won an MVP with the Pirates, and went to five All-Star Games. McCutchen was a franchise player in every way for Pittsburgh.

Undoubtedly the Pirates will have some kind of tribute for McCutchen on Friday -- a video on the scoreboard, that sort of thing -- and after that, Pittsburgh will look to extend their winning streak to four games. McCutchen's Giants will try to halt their losing streak at four games.

Harvey making first start with Reds

Matt Harvey will begin the second phase of his career Friday night. Cincinnati acquired Harvey from the Mets earlier this week, and, as expected, they're thrusting him right into their starting rotation. Harvey will start Friday night at Dodger Stadium and will be on a limited pitch count after working in relief for the Mets the last few weeks.

Matt Harvey will start for the Reds on Friday night, manager Jim Riggleman said. He will, however, be limited with his pitch count. — Alden Gonzalez (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 10, 2018

"It's obviously my first time moving teams. Everything feels great. I'm excited for the opportunity. Like I said, I was working out and kind of got back on a five-day workout schedule," said Harvey to reporters, including John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer, on Thursday. "It was nice to hear that I'd be starting this weekend. I want to help this team anyway I can. I'm excited to get the ball."

In four starts and four relief appearances, Harvey had a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with the Mets this year. Opponents are hitting .303/.355/.550 against him, which is more or less what two-time All-Star Francisco Lindor is hitting this season (.292/.355/.558). Since returning from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery last year, Harvey has allowed 91 runs in 119 2/3 innings. Yikes.

The rebuilding Reds currently have one of the worst rotations in baseball -- their starters have a 5.24 ERA, highest in the NL and fifth highest in baseball -- and they really have nothing to lose by taking a flier on Harvey. If it works, great. If not, well no big deal. Harvey of course wants to pitch well and rebuild value heading into free agency this winter.

Quick hits



Live team updates