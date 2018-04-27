MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Cubs' Darvish looking to improve

Friday gets the weekend started off right with a full 15-game slate, and almost all of those games occur under the lights. Let's do this ...

Friday's scores

Brewers at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cardinals at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Phillies, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Diamondbacks at Nationals, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Orioles, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rangers at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Rockies at Marlins, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mariners at Indians, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Reds at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

White Sox at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Yankees at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Padres, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Dodgers at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Struggling Darvish looks to get right for Cubs

The Cubs this past offseason signed righty Yu Darvish to a $126 million deal. The level of investment makes his performance to date all the more disappointing ...

View Profile Yu Darvish CHC • SP • 11 2018 GS 4 IP 19 ERA 6.86 SO 21 BB 11 HR 3

Those are grim numbers, especially on the control and run-prevention fronts. What compounds matters is that the Cubs signed Darvish while in essence allowing incumbent Jake Arrieta to walk. Arrieta is of course now thriving with the Phillies (1.82 ERA after four starts).

As for Darvish, he had a quality spring for Chicago, and on April 7 he turned in a strong start against the Brewers. Around that start, though, he's been ripped apart by the opposition and failed to get out of the fifth inning. His last two outings include a critical balk and a critical walk of the opposing pitcher. Darvish's velocity is actually up slightly relative to 2017, so that's not the issue. Mostly, it's been command of the four-seamer and slider. Also, here's this somewhat candid comment from catcher Willson Contreras following Darvish's last start (via Jesse Rogers of ESPN) ...

"To me it looks like he got too comfortable when he [gets] the second out. In the big leagues, no matter how many outs there are, you have to keep attacking the hitters."

While the sample size is miniscule, Darvish this season has allowed opposing hitters to put up a slash line of .393/.528/1.135, so perhaps there's something to Contreras' observation.

On Friday, Darvish starts against the Brewers, the only team he's thrived against as a Cub. The Brewers' lineup will also be without lefty slugger Eric Thames, who's out with a torn thumb ligament, and the team as a whole ranks just 10th in the NL in runs scored this season ...

Here’s the #Brewers lineup as we take on the Cubs at 1:20pm CT. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/sYtv0aCKjA — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) April 27, 2018

The Cubs would obviously love to see Darvish take advantage of the opportunity and show signs of his vintage self. That's what they need to remain on top of what's looking like a highly competitive NL Central.

Quick hits

Cubs 3B Kris Bryant is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game. He's been sidelined since Sunday, when he was hit on the helmet by a pitch from German Marquez of the Rockies.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the A's are discussing a one-year contract extension with OF Khris Davis.

The Reds have activated RHP David Hernandez from the disabled list.

Live team updates