MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians face tough test
Keep it right here for all of Friday's MLB action
Friday means every MLB team is in action (weather-permitting, of course), but there are no day games. Amid boos at this relative travesty, let's trudge forward.
Friday's scores
- Dodgers at Nationals, POSTPONED
- Padres at Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Athletics at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Mets, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Orioles at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Cubs at Reds, 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Marlins at Braves, 7:35 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Indians at Astros, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rangers at White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Brewers at Twins, 8:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Phillies at Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Yankees at Royals, 8:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rays at Angels, 10:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Tigers at Mariners, 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
- Rockies at Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)
Indians face tough test
The Indians haven't been nearly as disappointing as, say, the Dodgers, but they are only at .500 right now and in first place only by virtue of playing in such a dumpster fire of a division. They only have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Twins and the rebuilding Tigers. The bullpen is a mess and several offensive players need to start producing on a more consistent basis.
That will be tough this weekend, as they face the best pitching staff in the majors. The Astros bring in a 2.44 team ERA that is more than a run and a half better than the 4.12 league average. The second-best ERA is nearly a run worse (Diamondbacks at 3.31).
The Indians get Charlie Morton Friday night, and that didn't used to sound like a problem. Morton now is 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, though. I would say he would be the Cy Young winner to this point in the season, but he's behind two of his teammates in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. They are the top three on the AL ERA leaderboard (Verlander, Cole, Morton in order).
The Indians are fortunate to avoid Verlander and Cole this series, but former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel goes Saturday while Lance McCullers is no slouch on Sunday.
Quick hits
- The Cardinals have lost Paul DeJong to a fractured hand (full story here).
- The Rangers are open to trading veteran players, with Cole Hamels being the prominent name, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
- The Padres have released Chase Headley after having already designating him for assignment.
- The Cubs have activated Jason Heyward from the seven-day concussion disabled list.
- Juan Lagares is having toe surgery and will be out for the season, the Mets have announced. Fellow outfielder Yoenis Cespedes is already on the disabled list, though his stint shouldn't be too long.
Live team updates
-
DeJong heads to DL with fractured hand
The Cardinals haven't given a timetable for his return
-
How to watch: Diamondbacks vs. Mets
The Yankees have found themselves a full game ahead of the Red Sox
-
Teixeira 'not surprised' about Cano
Shots fired by Cano's former Yankees teammate
-
Phillies are actually one of MLB's best
It may still be early, but facts are facts, and there's not a whole lot to dislike about the...
-
Goldschmidt and Rizzo struggles continue
Rizzo and Goldschmidt are in the midst of 'lost' seasons, but there are reasons for hope
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for May 18
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge on Thursday