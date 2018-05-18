MLB Friday scores, highlights, live team updates, news: Indians face tough test

Friday means every MLB team is in action (weather-permitting, of course), but there are no day games. Amid boos at this relative travesty, let's trudge forward.

Friday's scores

Indians face tough test



The Indians haven't been nearly as disappointing as, say, the Dodgers, but they are only at .500 right now and in first place only by virtue of playing in such a dumpster fire of a division. They only have a 1 1/2 game lead over the Twins and the rebuilding Tigers. The bullpen is a mess and several offensive players need to start producing on a more consistent basis.

That will be tough this weekend, as they face the best pitching staff in the majors. The Astros bring in a 2.44 team ERA that is more than a run and a half better than the 4.12 league average. The second-best ERA is nearly a run worse (Diamondbacks at 3.31).

The Indians get Charlie Morton Friday night, and that didn't used to sound like a problem. Morton now is 5-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 62 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings, though. I would say he would be the Cy Young winner to this point in the season, but he's behind two of his teammates in Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole. They are the top three on the AL ERA leaderboard (Verlander, Cole, Morton in order).

The Indians are fortunate to avoid Verlander and Cole this series, but former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel goes Saturday while Lance McCullers is no slouch on Sunday.

Quick hits

Live team updates